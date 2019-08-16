Log in
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.

(GVA)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/16/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Granite took on various risks associated with bids for heavy civil joint venture projects between 2012 and 2014. The distribution of risk between the Company and the joint venture project partners was unbalanced to the point of being “untenable.” Based on the imbalance of risk, the Company was likely to incur both additional project costs and dispute costs. Based on the facts the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Granite, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 552 M
EBIT 2019 -13,9 M
Net income 2019 -16,2 M
Debt 2019 93,6 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -82,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 330 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC.-29.52%1 282
VINCI29.80%58 370
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 648
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.22%26 138
FERROVIAL41.79%20 452
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-19.00%20 083
