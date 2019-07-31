Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Granite Construction Incorporated

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GVA). This investigation concerns whether Granite has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. As a result, Granite expected to report net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per diluted share. On this news, shares of Granite fell $7.98, or 17.9%, to close at $36.49 on July 30, 2019.

