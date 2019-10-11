Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated - GVA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Granite and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gva/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 2, 2019, pre-market, the Company disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 financial results including revenue of $789.5M and $114.2M in revenue reductions due to previously disclosed non-cash charges related to four legacy joint venture projects. On this news, the price of Granite’s shares plummeted.

The case is Greene v. Granite Construction Incorporated, 3:19-cv-04744.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
01:01pGRANITE : Receives AGC of California's Highest Construction Safety Excellence Aw..
BU
10/08GRANITE : Awarded $37 Million Interstate Expansion Project in Wisconsin
BU
09/27GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26GRANITE : Awarded $20 Million Runway Rehabilitation Project in Washington
BU
09/23GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Jorge A. Quezada Joins Granite as Vice President of Diver..
BU
09/19GRANITE : Awarded $22 Million Site Development Project in California
BU
09/18GRANITE : Ranks No. 1 in Highway and Mining Markets in 2019 ENR Sourcebook
BU
09/13GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/13GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : to Present at D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Indus..
BU
09/12GRANITE : Awarded $10 Million Airfield Improvement Project
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 540 M
EBIT 2019 -16,2 M
Net income 2019 -22,7 M
Debt 2019 161 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 -67,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 530 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,75  $
Last Close Price 32,67  $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-18.89%1 479
VINCI39.13%59 527
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.86%32 329
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-1.21%28 171
FERROVIAL45.24%20 858
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-15.60%20 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group