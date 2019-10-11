GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated - GVA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Granite and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gva/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 2, 2019, pre-market, the Company disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 financial results including revenue of $789.5M and $114.2M in revenue reductions due to previously disclosed non-cash charges related to four legacy joint venture projects. On this news, the price of Granite’s shares plummeted.

The case is Greene v. Granite Construction Incorporated, 3:19-cv-04744.

