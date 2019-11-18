Granite : Awarded $14 Million Airfield Improvement Project in California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it was awarded task orders totaling $14 million by Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California under a multiple award construction contract to repair taxiway India at Naval Base Coronado.

To replace existing deteriorated concrete with new compliant airfield pavement, Granite’s scope of work includes reconstruction of taxiway, demolition, earthwork, and construction of base, pavement, shoulders, striping, associated electrical along with incidental related work, cement stabilization, and replacement of waterline.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

About Granite

