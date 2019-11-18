Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Granite : Awarded $14 Million Airfield Improvement Project in California

0
11/18/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it was awarded task orders totaling $14 million by Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California under a multiple award construction contract to repair taxiway India at Naval Base Coronado.

To replace existing deteriorated concrete with new compliant airfield pavement, Granite’s scope of work includes reconstruction of taxiway, demolition, earthwork, and construction of base, pavement, shoulders, striping, associated electrical along with incidental related work, cement stabilization, and replacement of waterline.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 6,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 404 M
EBIT 2019 -113 M
Net income 2019 -87,0 M
Debt 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 -14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 233 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,00  $
Last Close Price 26,51  $
Spread / Highest target 88,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-32.72%1 233
VINCI41.70%62 689
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.16%29 653
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-4.53%26 998
FERROVIAL47.67%21 191
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-21.32%18 482
