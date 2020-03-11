Granite : Awarded $36 Million Water Infrastructure Project in Northern California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $36 million contract by the El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) for the Folsom Lake Intake Improvements Project in El Dorado Hills, California, located approximately 20 miles east of Sacramento.

Originally constructed in 1958, the Folsom Lake Intake supplies raw water from Folsom Lake to the El Dorado Hills Water Treatment Plant where it is treated and conveyed to local customers. This project will provide critical improvements to the existing facilities including the replacement of all intake structures, pumps and associated piping, electrical, controls and site modifications. Crews will also be responsible for constructing a temperature-controlled device for EID’s intake facilities in order to preserve the cold-water pool in Folsom Lake to help enhance downstream habitat for anadromous fish species as well as maintaining water delivery service during construction.

“Granite’s Sacramento Valley Region has a long history of working with the irrigation district and the team looks forward to working together again to complete the necessary improvements at Folsom Lake,” said Carter Rohrbough, vice president of Granite’s Northern California Operations.

Construction on the project is estimated to begin this summer with an estimated completion in spring 2022. For more information, visit the project website at eid.org.

About Granite

