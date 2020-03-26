Log in
Granite Construction Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/26/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
BU
03/19GRANITE : Awarded $20 Million Railroad Crossing Project in Central California
BU
03/18GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
03/18GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Received NYSE Notice
BU
03/17GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/17GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing
BU
03/11GRANITE : Awarded $36 Million Water Infrastructure Project in Northern Californi..
BU
03/02GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Reports 2019 Preliminary Select Unaudited Fi..
BU
03/02GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/26GRANITE : Asphalt Plants Receive Diamond Achievement Awards from NAPA
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 386 M
EBIT 2019 -124 M
Net income 2019 -99,5 M
Debt 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 -6,44x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 621 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Kyle T. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jigisha Desai Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-49.98%621
VINCI-24.59%44 785
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.23%31 111
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-4.73%17 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.77%17 160
FERROVIAL-20.65%16 972
