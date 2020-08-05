Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite : Joint Venture Awarded Tucson's $26 Million Downtown Links Phase III Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Granite (NYSE:GVA) today announced that the joint venture team Downtown Links Constructors, comprised of Granite and Borderland Construction, has been awarded a $26 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract by the City of Tucson for the Downtown Links Phase III project in Tucson, Arizona. CMAR is a construction delivery method where the construction manager acts as an agent of the owner in both the design and construction phases to provide value engineering, cost estimating and construction expertise to deliver the project within a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP). As consolidating partner, the total contract award of $26 million will be booked into Granite's third quarter 2020 backlog.

“We are proud to have been selected for this CMAR to work with the City of Tucson during preconstruction services to deliver this final phase of Downtown Links for our community,” said Granite Regional Vice President Todd Hill. “The project has been in development for well over 20 years and Granite, as part of this joint venture, is excited to begin construction of this long-awaited link to Interstate 10 (I-10).”

The initial GMP work package includes approximately half of the work for a 1.3-mile long, four-lane roadway with bike lanes, sidewalks and a separate multi-use path connecting Barraza-Aviation Parkway to I-10. The joint venture team will be responsible for the construction of a new railroad underpass, 9th Avenue deck plaza, and major drainage that will protect a large portion of downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. This project will eliminate one of the most hazardous railroad crossings in the state and end train-related delays on St. Mary’s Road.

Construction materials for the project, including 17,000 tons of asphalt concrete, will be supplied by Granite’s Swan Road Facility.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2020 and estimated to be complete in January 2023. To learn more about the Downtown Links visit downtownlinks.info.

About Granite
Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
05:31pGRANITE : Joint Venture Awarded Tucson's $26 Million Downtown Links Phase III Pr..
BU
07/27GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interi..
AQ
07/21GRANITE : Featured on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List
BU
07/15GRANITE : Awarded CMAR Airport Project in Central California
BU
07/08GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Awarded $63 Million Construction Manager/Gen..
BU
06/29GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25SHUMAN GLENN & STECKER : Investigates Granite Construction Inc.
BU
06/23GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
06/19THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Granite ..
BU
06/16Latest Infrastructure Chatter Gives Construction Stocks Lift
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 386 M - -
Net income 2019 -99,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,37x
Yield 2019 2,93%
Capitalization 807 M 807 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,67 $
Last Close Price 17,74 $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Kyle T. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jigisha Desai Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-36.32%807
VINCI SA-23.45%50 033
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%30 934
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.88%18 993
FERROVIAL-18.46%18 588
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.71%17 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group