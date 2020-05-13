Granite : Named to $350 Million Multiple Award Task Order Contract by U.S. Air Force

Log in
05/13/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Granite (NYSE: GVA) is one of five contractors selected to participate in the Interior Alaska Paving Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Air Force. The $350 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) competitive MATOC is comprised of task orders ranging from $500 to $10 million, for one base year plus six option years through 2027.

Task order proposals will be submitted for various paving projects for roads, parking lots, airfields, and other miscellaneous paving requirements on Interior Alaska military installations, including Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, Fort Greely, Clear Air Force Station, and 168th Air National Guard Property.

“Our Alaska team is pleased and honored to expand our partnership with the U.S. Air Force with this multiple award, multi-year contract,” said Derek Betts, vice president of Granite’s Alaska operations. “Safety and security are fundamentals of our work and essential when working within an active military base which makes this a great fit for our team.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
