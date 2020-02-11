Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Granite : Wins 26 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:31am EST

Granite (NYSE:GVA), America’s Infrastructure Company™, has been awarded 26 quality in construction awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The awards were presented at a ceremony during the association’s 65th annual meeting in Maui, Hawaii.

Granite was recognized for their work on the following projects:

  • Meadows Field Airport Runway 12L-30R, Bakersfield, CA
  • San Diego International Airport Taxiways, CA
  • Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Anchorage, AK
  • Rabbit Creek Road, Anchorage, AK
  • Various Roads, Tucson, AZ
  • Various Roads, Palmdale, CA
  • SR 58, Kern County, CA
  • Route 395, Lone Pine, CA
  • Blanco Road, Monterey County, CA
  • Highway 253, Mendocino County, CA
  • Madison Street, Indio, CA
  • Barber Motorsports Park, Jefferson County, CA
  • Box Canyon Road, Mecca, CA
 
  • Waterloo Lane, Douglas County, NV
  • Highway 101, Santa Barbara County, CA
  • SR 173, Salt Lake County, UT
  • I-5, King and Snohomish Counties, WA
  • SR 14, Clark County, WA
  • SR 500, Clark County, WA
  • SR 8, Elma, WA
  • Sterling Highway, Kasilof, AK
  • Sterling Highway, Sterling, AK
  • Southeast Connector, Reno, NV
  • Highway 126, Ventura County, CA
  • I-5, Huron, CA
  • Route 99, Chowchilla, CA

“Being recognized by NAPA for the quality of work on 26 different projects in one year alone speaks to the talent of our teams,” said President and CEO James H. Roberts. “Our people are experts in what they do, they set high standards for themselves and their teams and deliver on them.”

“This was a record year for Granite,” commented Scott West, Granite vice president of quality management. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality and operational excellence which position Granite as an industry leader in hot mix asphalt production and placement.”

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2019 NAPA Chairman John Harper. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Granite Construction Co. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
08:31aGRANITE : Wins 26 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving
BU
02/10GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Names Kyle T. Larkin as Chief Operating Offi..
BU
02/06GRANITE : Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change Gender Equality Initiative
BU
01/28GRANITE : Awarded $14 Million Shared Use Path Project in Silicon Valley
BU
01/27GRANITE : Inliner Portfolio Includes $30 Million in Newly Awarded Trenchless Wat..
BU
01/22GRANITE : Awarded $14 Million Intersection Improvement Project in Southern Calif..
BU
01/21GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Ranked Among World's Most Admired Companies
BU
01/06GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Led Joint Venture Awarded $348 Million Progr..
BU
01/02GRANITE : Awarded $33 Million Highway Reconstruction Project in Central Californ..
BU
2019GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 392 M
EBIT 2019 -119 M
Net income 2019 -94,2 M
Debt 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 -13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 249 M
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,67  $
Last Close Price 27,46  $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Hildebrand Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claes G. Bjork Chairman
Jigisha Desai Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David H. Kelsey Independent Director
James W. Bradford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-0.76%1 261
VINCI5.45%63 318
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.98%33 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%26 884
FERROVIAL8.08%23 610
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.12%18 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group