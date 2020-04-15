Granite :'s Steve Clark Appointed to Southern California Partnership for Jobs Board of Directors

Log in
04/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Steve Clark, Granite (NYSE:GVA) vice president of labor relations, has been appointed to the Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) board of directors. Clark will work with SCPFJ Executive Director John Hakel and other board members to advocate for responsible investment in public infrastructure projects. Clark previously served on the board from its inception in 2014 through 2018.

Clark joined Granite in 2004 as director of labor relations and was named the first vice president of labor relations in 2015.

“I’m happy to once again work with Southern California Partnership for Jobs to improve infrastructure funding and create more construction jobs,” commented Steve Clark. “The entire construction industry benefits from organizations like this and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to contribute.”

With a primary focus on Southern California projects, the SCPFJ is a partnership between organized labor and construction associations that advocates for responsible investment in public infrastructure projects to help fix aging transportation networks, water, sewer and storm drain systems, while building for our future needs and economic growth.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
