Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Construction Incorporated    GVA

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) and Encourages Long-Term GVA Stockholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Granite Construction Incorporated ("Granite" or the "Company") (NYSE: GVA) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

In February 2020, a securities fraud complaint was filed against Granite in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between April 30, 2018 and October 24, 2019. According to the complaint, during that time period Granite made a series of false and misleading statements to investors "regarding the accounting treatment of several of Granite's largest construction projects, which violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('GAAP') and rendered Granite's financial results issued during the Class Period materially false and misleading." The complaint further alleges that "Defendants knowingly inflated the Company's revenue, income, and margins, among other metrics, which came crashing down in the second and third quarters of 2019 when Granite booked charges exceeding $240 million, reducing profits dollar-for-dollar."

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Granite's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above.

Current Granite stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to July 1, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/granite-construction-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-granite-construction-incorporated-gva-and-encourages-long-term-gva-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301071635.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCOR
09:01aKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (..
PR
05/27GRANITE : Publishes Annual Sustainability Progress Report Highlighting Environme..
BU
05/26GRANITE : Selected for Construction Manager/General Contractor Cosumnes Bridge C..
BU
05/21GRANITE : Awarded California Highway 1 Paving Contract in Northern California
BU
05/13GRANITE : Named to $350 Million Multiple Award Task Order Contract by U.S. Air F..
BU
05/07GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/07GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED : Provides Operational Update and First Quarte..
BU
04/20GRANITE : Awarded $245 Million Site Work Project in Idaho
BU
04/15GRANITE : 's Steve Clark Appointed to Southern California Partnership for Jobs B..
BU
04/13GRANITE : Subsidiary Awarded $11 Million Pavement Preservation Contract in Texas
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group