Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc    GPMT

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC (GPMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
19.01 USD   +0.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 after market close on February 5, 2019. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on February 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

To participate in the teleconference, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time please call toll-free (833) 255-2835, (or (412) 902-6769 for international callers), and ask to be joined into the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. call. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.gpmortgagetrust.com, in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning February 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST through February 13, 2019 at 12:00 a.m. EST. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international callers) and providing the Access Code 10127338. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY, and is externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.gpmortgagetrust.com.

Additional Information
Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 590 Madison Avenue, 38th floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone (212) 364-3200


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRU
04:16pGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
BU
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Conversion Rate Adjustment for Its Convertib..
BU
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Common Stock D..
BU
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Board of Directors Appoints Stephen G. Kasne..
BU
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Announces Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
2018GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92,4 M
EBIT 2018 62,3 M
Net income 2018 65,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,54%
P/E ratio 2018 13,31
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,58x
Capitalization 824 M
Chart GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Steven J. Plust Chief Operating Officer
Marcin Urbaszek Chief Financial Officer
William Meyer Roth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC5.21%828
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.51%12 927
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP1.25%9 285
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP10.70%5 714
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.4.06%5 642
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC2.89%3 906
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.