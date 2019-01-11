Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Granite
Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) today announced that it
will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
after market close on February 5, 2019. The company will host a
conference call to review the financial results on February 6, 2019, at
10:00 a.m. EST.
To participate in the teleconference, approximately 10 minutes prior to
the above start time please call toll-free (833) 255-2835, (or (412)
902-6769 for international callers), and ask to be joined into the
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. call. You may also listen to the
teleconference live via the Internet at www.gpmortgagetrust.com,
in the Investor Relations section under the Events & Presentations link.
For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available
beginning February 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST through February 13, 2019
at 12:00 a.m. EST. The playback can be accessed by calling (877)
344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international callers) and providing the
Access Code 10127338. The call will also be archived on the company’s
website in the Investor Relations section under the Events &
Presentations link.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point
Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly
originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial
mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate
investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY, and is
externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional
information is available at www.gpmortgagetrust.com.
Additional Information
Stockholders of Granite Point and
other interested persons may find additional information regarding the
company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov
or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 590
Madison Avenue, 38th floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone
(212) 364-3200
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005439/en/