Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend and Business Update

Granite
Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT), a commercial real estate
investment trust (REIT) focused on directly originating, investing in
and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other
debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments, today declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock for the third
quarter of 2018. This dividend is payable on October 18, 2018 to common
stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2018.
Granite Point considers a variety of factors when approving common stock
dividends such as its current estimate of overall profitability, taxable
earnings and other considerations. Taxable and GAAP earnings are
expected to differ in the near term principally as a result of the
formation transaction at the time of the company’s initial public
offering.
Business Update
-
Expects to originate senior floating rate commercial real estate loans
with total commitments of over $350 million and total initial fundings
of over $250 million in the third quarter of 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions and fallout. As of today, the company has
funded over $200 million of loans in the third quarter of 2018.
-
Anticipates receiving less than $50 million of loan repayments in the
third quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
-
Generated an additional pipeline of new senior floating rate
commercial real estate loans with total commitments of over $340
million and initial fundings of over $200 million, the majority of
which are expected to close during the first few weeks of the fourth
quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and fallout.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point
Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly
originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial
mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate
investments. Granite Point intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a
REIT. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY, and is externally
managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is
available at www.gpmortgagetrust.com.
Additional Information
Stockholders of Granite Point and
other interested persons may find additional information regarding the
company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov
or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 590
Madison Avenue, 38th floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone
(212) 364-3200
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005858/en/