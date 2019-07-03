Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc    GPMT

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC

(GPMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Conversion Rate Adjustment for its Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate for the company’s 5.625% convertible senior notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). This conversion rate adjustment is being made pursuant to the supplemental indenture governing the Notes as a result of the company’s previously announced second quarter 2019 common stock cash dividend of $0.42 per common share. Effective immediately after the close of business on July 2, 2019, the new conversion rate for the Notes will be 50.4873 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Currently, the conversion rate for the Notes is 50.3802 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Notice of the conversion rate adjustment was delivered to holders of the Notes and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as trustee, in accordance with the terms of the supplemental indenture governing the Notes.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY, and is externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.gpmortgagetrust.com.

Additional Information
Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-3200


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRU
01:17pGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
01:16pGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Conversion Rate Adjustment for its Convertib..
BU
06/20GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Common Stock D..
BU
05/21GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : to Present at the KBW Mortgage Finance and A..
BU
05/15GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
05/14GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/07GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
05/07GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/06GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 83,8 M
Debt 2019 3 044 M
Yield 2019 8,73%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 35,1x
EV / Sales2020 34,8x
Capitalization 1 034 M
Chart GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,8  $
Last Close Price 19,2  $
Spread / Highest target 9,15%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Steven J. Plust Chief Operating Officer
Marcin Urbaszek Chief Financial Officer
William Meyer Roth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC6.71%1 034
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-7.84%13 179
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-4.33%9 001
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP7.88%6 369
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.14.92%6 349
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC11.49%4 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About