Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Election of Trustees and Directors

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP") held their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders today, and each of the individuals below was elected as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP.
The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Proxies received by management in advance of the meetings indicated the following:
As Trustee of Granite REIT
As Director of Granite GP
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
Votes For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
Peter Aghar
37,626,308
99.83
62,910
0.17
37,626,813
99.83
62,405
0.17
Remco Daal
37,631,020
99.85
58,198
0.15
37,630,822
99.85
58,396
0.15
Kevan Gorrie
37,673,954
99.96
15,264
0.04
37,674,432
99.96
14,786
0.04
Fern Grodner
37,672,551
99.96
16,667
0.04
37,672,021
99.95
17,197
0.05
Kelly Marshall
37,627,493
99.84
61,725
0.16
37,627,471
99.84
61,747
0.16
Al Mawani
36,049,594
95.65
1,639,624
4.35
36,130,063
95.86
1,559,155
4.14
Gerald Miller
37,630,821
99.85
58,397
0.15
37,587,202
99.73
102,016
0.27
Sheila Murray
37,672,792
99.96
16,426
0.04
37,629,340
99.84
59,878
0.16
Jennifer Warren
37,672,837
99.96
16,381
0.04
37,629,695
99.84
59,523
0.16
Votes For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite REIT
38,020,002
99.79
81,775
0.21
The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite GP
38,018,612
99.78
83,165
0.22
A total of 38,103,378 stapled units (77.07% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the meetings.
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 80 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
OTHER INFORMATION
For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Kevan Gorrie, at 647-925-7500.
