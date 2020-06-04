Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Voting Results From Its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Stapled Unitholders

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2020, were elected as set out below.

A total of 42,173,861 stapled units (78.71% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The detailed results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:

As Trustee of Granite REIT As Director of Granite GP Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Votes For % Votes Withheld % Peter Aghar 41,825,429 99.98 8,995 0.02 41,825,748 99.98 8,676 0.02 Remco Daal 41,825,936 99.98 8,497 0.02 41,825.239 99.98 9,185 0.02 Kevan Gorrie 41,823,766 99.97 10,658 0.03 41,825,111 99.98 9,313 0.02 Fern Grodner 41,822,256 99.97 12,168 0.03 41,822,258 99.97 12,166 0.03 Kelly Marshall 41,826,820 99.98 7,604 0.02 41,827,370 99.98 7,054 0.02 Al Mawani 41,803,775 99.93 30,649 0.07 41,803,254 99.93 31,170 0.07 Gerald Miller 41,824,976 99.98 9,448 0.02 41,825,627 99.98 8,797 0.02 Sheila Murray 41,826,027 99.98 8,397 0.02 41,824,914 99.98 9,510 0.02 Jennifer Warren 41,728,539 99.75 105,885 0.25 41,729,288 99.75 105,136 0.25

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT 42,148,647 99.94 25,194 0.06 Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP 42,149,412 99.94 24,429 0.06

Votes For % Votes Against % Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation 39,930,267 95.45 1,904,157 4.55

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 90 investment properties representing approximately 40.3 million square feet of leasable area.

