GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Voting Results From Its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Stapled Unitholders

06/04/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2020, were elected as set out below.

A total of 42,173,861 stapled units (78.71% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The detailed results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:

As Trustee of Granite REIT

As Director of Granite GP

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Peter Aghar

41,825,429

99.98

8,995

0.02

41,825,748

99.98

8,676

0.02

Remco Daal

41,825,936

99.98

8,497

0.02

41,825.239

99.98

9,185

0.02

Kevan Gorrie

41,823,766

99.97

10,658

0.03

41,825,111

99.98

9,313

0.02

Fern Grodner

41,822,256

99.97

12,168

0.03

41,822,258

99.97

12,166

0.03

Kelly Marshall

41,826,820

99.98

7,604

0.02

41,827,370

99.98

7,054

0.02

Al Mawani

41,803,775

99.93

30,649

0.07

41,803,254

99.93

31,170

0.07

Gerald Miller

41,824,976

99.98

9,448

0.02

41,825,627

99.98

8,797

0.02

Sheila Murray

41,826,027

99.98

8,397

0.02

41,824,914

99.98

9,510

0.02

Jennifer Warren

41,728,539

99.75

105,885

0.25

41,729,288

99.75

105,136

0.25

 

Votes

For

%

 

Votes

Withheld

%

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT

 

42,148,647

99.94

25,194

0.06

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP

42,149,412

99.94

24,429

0.06

 

Votes

For

 

%

Votes Against

%

Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation

39,930,267

95.45

1,904,157

4.55

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 90 investment properties representing approximately 40.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2020
