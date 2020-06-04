Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Voting Results From Its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Stapled Unitholders
06/04/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2020, were elected as set out below.
A total of 42,173,861 stapled units (78.71% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.
The detailed results of the votes held at the Meetings are as follows:
As Trustee of Granite REIT
As Director of Granite GP
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Peter Aghar
41,825,429
99.98
8,995
0.02
41,825,748
99.98
8,676
0.02
Remco Daal
41,825,936
99.98
8,497
0.02
41,825.239
99.98
9,185
0.02
Kevan Gorrie
41,823,766
99.97
10,658
0.03
41,825,111
99.98
9,313
0.02
Fern Grodner
41,822,256
99.97
12,168
0.03
41,822,258
99.97
12,166
0.03
Kelly Marshall
41,826,820
99.98
7,604
0.02
41,827,370
99.98
7,054
0.02
Al Mawani
41,803,775
99.93
30,649
0.07
41,803,254
99.93
31,170
0.07
Gerald Miller
41,824,976
99.98
9,448
0.02
41,825,627
99.98
8,797
0.02
Sheila Murray
41,826,027
99.98
8,397
0.02
41,824,914
99.98
9,510
0.02
Jennifer Warren
41,728,539
99.75
105,885
0.25
41,729,288
99.75
105,136
0.25
Votes
For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT
42,148,647
99.94
25,194
0.06
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP
42,149,412
99.94
24,429
0.06
Votes
For
%
Votes Against
%
Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation
39,930,267
95.45
1,904,157
4.55
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 90 investment properties representing approximately 40.3 million square feet of leasable area.
