GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Declares Distribution for July 2020

07/17/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.242 per stapled unit for the month of July 2020. The distribution will be paid by Granite on August 14, 2020 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on July 31, 2020. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, July 30, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of July 31, 2020, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 100 investment properties representing approximately 44.7 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 322 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,03%
Capitalization 4 164 M 3 068 M 3 065 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 75,98 CAD
Last Close Price 72,00 CAD
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Peter Aghar Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST9.12%3 077
PROLOGIS, INC.3.32%68 023
GOODMAN GROUP16.60%19 885
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION2.42%13 081
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.20.84%7 597
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST3.11%7 240
