Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Granite Real Estate Investment Trust    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (GRT.UN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/17 10:15:13 pm
56.96 CAD   -0.30%
11:08pGRANITE REAL ES : REIT Declares September 2018 Distribution
PR
08/30GRANITE REAL ES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17GRANITE REAL ES : REIT Declares August 2018 Distribution
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Declares September 2018 Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN) (NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution on Granite's stapled units of CDN$0.227 per stapled unit. The distribution will be paid by Granite on October 15, 2018 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on September 28, 2018. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, September 27, 2018 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

As it relates to certain unitholders, Granite confirms that no portion of the above distribution constitutes effectively connected income. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the above distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) subsequent to the record date of September 28, 2018, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7500 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-reit-declares-september-2018-distribution-300714022.html

SOURCE Granite Real Estate Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVEST
11:08pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares September 2018 Distribution
PR
08/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares August 2018 Distribution
PR
08/01GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Stapled Units - 1 Granite RE Inc + 1 TU G..
AC
08/01GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
07/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Sale of its Two U.S. Speci..
PR
07/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Sale of its Two U.S. Speci..
AQ
07/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/04GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Notice of Conference Call for Second..
PR
07/03GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : to Acquire German Logistics Property and ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:11pGranite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.227 dividend 
09/11Want To Own The REIT With The Lowest Leverage? 
08/26What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth.. 
08/17Granite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.227 dividend 
08/03Granite REIT (GRP.U) CEO Michael Forsayeth on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.