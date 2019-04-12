Log in
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2019 Results

04/12/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

TORONTO, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the close of markets on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. 

Granite will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). The toll free number to use for this call is 1 (800) 909 7944. For international callers, please use 1 (416) 981 9011. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial 1 (800) 558 5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626 4100 (international) and enter reservation number 21922544. The replay will available until Monday, May 20, 2019.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 rental income properties representing approximately 35 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.  For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-reit-notice-of-conference-call-for-first-quarter-2019-results-300831583.html

SOURCE Granite Real Estate Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2019
