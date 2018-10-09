Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Granite Real Estate Investment Trust    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (GRT.UN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Notice of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the close of markets on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. 

Granite will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.  The number to use for this call is 1-800-901-3958.  Overseas callers should use +1-416-641-6700.   Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to start time. 

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast numbers will be:  North America – 1-800-558-5253 and overseas – +1-416-626-4100 (enter reservation number 21897508) and will be available until Monday, November 19, 2018.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.  For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7500 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-reit-notice-of-conference-call-for-third-quarter-2018-results-300728172.html

SOURCE Granite Real Estate Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVEST
10:58pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Notice of Conference Call for Third ..
PR
09/27GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/17GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares September 2018 Distribution
PR
08/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares August 2018 Distribution
PR
08/01GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
07/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Sale of its Two U.S. Speci..
PR
07/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Sale of its Two U.S. Speci..
AQ
07/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/04GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Notice of Conference Call for Second..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Granite REIT's De-Risking Strategy Will Continue 
09/17Granite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.227 dividend 
09/11Want To Own The REIT With The Lowest Leverage? 
08/26What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth.. 
08/17Granite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.227 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.