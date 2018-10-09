Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Notice of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the close of markets on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Granite will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The number to use for this call is 1-800-901-3958. Overseas callers should use +1-416-641-6700. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to start time.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast numbers will be: North America – 1-800-558-5253 and overseas – +1-416-626-4100 (enter reservation number 21897508) and will be available until Monday, November 19, 2018.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7500 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

