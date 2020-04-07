Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCPINK “GPFT”) Elucidates on its Powerful Strategic Alliance with Budtrader.com deriving from its License Agreement with P5 Systems, Inc. (“P5”)

Los Angeles/Desert Hot Springs, CA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grapefruit USA, Inc., (“GPFT”) (OTCPink: GPFT) a California based cannabis company, is providing additional disclosure concerning its powerful strategic alliance with BudTrader.com (“BudTrader”) deriving from its execution of the Data License Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Encinitas, CA. based P5 Systems, Inc., the owner and operator of BudTrader. As previously announced, BudTrader is the cannabis industry’s largest social media platform, is available in the United States in every state in which cannabis use is legal, as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. BudTrader’s two million plus registered users can safely and legally post and reply to classifieds–style advertisements for cannabis products, services, jobs, equipment, etc. and freely communicate and network with one another about cannabis products and other cannabis subjects and issues without fear of platform censorship and/or banishment as occurs on all other social media platforms.



With respect to the power of the Grapefruit/BudTrader strategic alliance, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “As a direct result of our recent data license with BudTrader, we have formed a remarkable strategic alliance between the two companies. Grapefruit has the ability to ‘touch the plant’ as a result of its twin California cannabis licenses, and BudTrader has a massive cannabis-centric user base and custom designed analytics which will allow Grapefruit to target market our products directly to BudTrader’s very specific set of consumers. Therein lies the natural symbiotic alliance between the two enterprises. This synergy will allow us to effectively ramp up our respective revenues simultaneously, free of competition. The Grapefruit team looks forward to a long term, prosperous relationship with BudTrader.com and its intuitive, creative yet metric driven management.”

BudTrader’s CEO, cannabis industry trail-blazer Brad McLaughlin, who clearly understands how to market cannabis and CBD related products via BudTrader’s innovative social media model platform which can match buyers and sellers of limitless product offerings stated “from our initial meetings last month, Grapefruit’s team intuitively grasped the value of our advanced data analytics in building a strong, efficient and durable supply chain. It bodes very well for a licensed Cannabis product company to partner with us and think like a social media company and Budtrader is happy to be part of this alliance. I look forward to working with the Grapefruit team to determine the ultimate commercial frontiers of our unique collaboration.”

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit’s vision is to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis product Company. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/ . To learn more about Grapefruit’s Sugar Stoned branded line of infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/ .

About BUDTRADER

Budtrader is based in Encinitas, California. Budtrader is the Cannabis industry’s largest social media platform with over 2 million registered users and more than 20 million page views per month with an average time on site of over 15 minutes. The Company’s database of cannabis users and vendors is one of the largest in the world. The Company’s website is www.Budtrader.com

Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.