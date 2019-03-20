Graphene 3D Lab : Announces Private Placement of up to $275,000

Vancouver, BC --Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Graphene') is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,583,334 units at a price of $0.06 per unit to raise aggregate proceeds of up to C$275,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.10 per share. If the common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at a volume weighted-average price of $0.15 or more per common share for any period of at least ten consecutive trading days after four months plus one day from the initial closing date, the Company shall be entitled to accelerate the expiry time of the warrants to a date that is at least thirty days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given via news release by the Company, with the new expiry time specified in such news release.

Daniel Stolyarov, CEO of the company remarked: 'We are completing a small raise that will allow the Company to pursue a couple of very promising new opportunities. Proceeds will be used primarily to purchase and install additional equipment to upgrade our facilities to ensure we have the necessary capabilities to execute and position ourselves for larger long-term contracts going forward.'

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for facility upgrades and for general working capital purposes.

About Graphene 3D Lab, Inc.

Graphene 3D Lab, Inc. is capitalizing on groundbreaking properties of graphene and other advanced materials. The company is offering high-tech solutions in several areas including:

R&D Materials: These diverse materials have a wide spectrum of commercial, research, and military applications. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., currently offers over 100 graphene and related products to a client list comprised of more than 14,000 customers worldwide, including nearly every Fortune 500 tech company and major research university. Some notable clients are: NASA, Ford Motor Co., GE, Apple, Xerox, Samsung, Harvard University, IBM, and Stanford University. The Company's suite of products is available online at the company's e-commerce platform Graphene Supermarket; Graphene-Supermarket.com

3D Printing: The 3D printing division of the Company offers a portfolio of 3D printable filaments. These materials can be purchased through multiple distribution networks worldwide or directly from the web-store: BlackMagic3D.com

High Performance Epoxies: Adhesive materials produced by the company are distributed under G6-EpoxyTM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com

Fine Organic Chemicals: ChemApproachTM is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of building blocks to R&D facilities in pharmaceutical and agriculture industries, academic institutions, biotechnology, and Hi-Tech companies. This division of Graphene 3D Lab offers a plethora of the substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds. Most of these molecules can be further synthesized as medicinally relevant drug candidates. The production scale varies from grams to multi-kilograms quantities. The division's main expertise lies in the introduction of the various substituents to aromatic rings, a large variety of functional group transformations, and a selective incorporation of halogens in organic molecules, particularly, iodine. These classes of organic molecules have a wide range of application in drug-design, biochemistry, polymer chemistry, electronics and energy. www.ChemApproach.com

The Graphene 3D facility is located in Ronkonkoma, NY and is equipped with material processing and analytical equipment. The company has eight US patent applications pending for its technology. For more information on Graphene 3D Lab Inc., visit www.graphene3dlab.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & Co-CEO

For More Information:

Commercial Inquiries:

Daniel Stolyarov

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (631) 405-5113

Email: daniel.stolyarov@graphene3Dlab.com

Investor Inquiries:

Telephone: (631) 405-5114

Email: investors@graphene3Dlab.com

