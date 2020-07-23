Log in
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY    GPK

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

(GPK)
Graphic Packaging Holding Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/23/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.  The dividend is payable on October 5, 2020.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-declares-quarterly-dividend-301099184.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company


© PRNewswire 2020
