Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : SE - Announcement on the payment of the dividend for the financial year 2019

Graphisoft Park SE (H-1031 Budapest, Záhony u. 7.) announcement on the payment of the dividend for the financial year 2019 Based on the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of Graphisoft Park on April 30, 2020, Graphisoft Park SE hereby informs the honourable shareholders about the rules of payment of dividend for the financial year 2019: For the ordinary registered shares of Graphisoft Park SE having the face value of EUR 0.02 (ISIN identifier: HU0000083696) the dividend of HUF 1.060,- in words gross one thousand sixty Hungarian forints shall be paid. The starting date of dividend payment (E-day): June 8, 2020 Graphisoft Park SE is not obliged to pay any interest if the dividend is taken over following June 8, 2020. Terms of payment of the dividend May 27, 2020shall be the last trading day on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) when ordinary shares of Graphisoft Park SE entitling to dividend for year 2019 can be traded. Those shareholders shall be entitled to receive dividend who own the respective shares on the record date related to the dividend payment that is on May 29, 2020. Dividend can be paid to those shareholders, whose data required for registration in the share register (register of shareholders) and for payment of the dividend have been provided by the shareholder's securities intermediary to KELER Központi Értéktár Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (KELER Central Clearing House and Depository, hereinafter referred to as: KELER Zrt.), acting as the company assigned by Graphisoft Park SE with the task of dividend payment, in the way and form detailed under the General Business Rules of KELER Zrt. Graphisoft Park SE or KELER Zrt., acting on behalf of Graphisoft Park SE, shall not have any liability for any delay resulting from deficient or late data provision by the securities intermediaries. Method of payment of the dividend The amount of the payable dividend shall be determined on the basis of the data provided by the shareholder, required for payroll accounting of the dividend. KELER Zrt. shall determine the amount of the payable dividend and the amount of the tax to be deducted, separately for each shareholder, according to the currently effective tax laws and the data provided by the securities intermediaries. Dividend shall be paid by bank transfer, directly to the bank account of the respective shareholder, as long as the bank account number was provided to KELER Zrt., or, in lack thereof, to the securities intermediary of the shareholder, and the latter shall credit

the amount on the account of the shareholder. In the event of deficient data provision, dividend shall be paid only and exclusively after the missing data are provided. The following data shall be required for payment of dividend to domestic private individuals : name, date of birth, tax identification code and permanent address. The following data shall be required for payment of dividend to foreign private individuals: surname, forename, place and date of birth, tax ID issued by the Hungarian tax authority (or in the absence: an ID created by the supplier of data), permanent address of the shareholder and address (place of residence) in Hungary (if applicable). From 2010, the dividend regarding shares held by Hungarian or foreign private persons on long-term investment accounts shall be paid without deduction of any tax (Article 67/B (6) c) of Act on Personal Income Tax and Annex no. 4 of the Act on the Rules of Taxation). Simultaneously with the notice on the dividend claim, the securities intermediary shall be obliged to provide information to KELER Zrt., acting as the proxy of Graphisoft Park SE engaged to take part in dividend payment, whether the shares are registered on a long-term investment account. Should the securities intermediary fail to provide this information, dividend shall be paid with the deduction of a 15% personal income tax. If the shareholder, pursuant to the treaties for the avoidance of double taxation, wishes to receive the dividend with a preferential tax rate, the securities intermediaries shall be obliged to provide the documents detailed under Annex no. 4. of the Act on the Rules of Taxation to the Issuer Department of KELER Zrt. (1074 Budapest, Rákóczi út 70-72.)until May 29, 2020the latest. We wish to call the attention of the securities intermediaries that we shall only accept foreign language tax residence certificates regarding the tax year if these are submitted together with their professional or certified translation. If, pursuant to a treaty for the avoidance of double taxation, a beneficial owner statement is also required, we shall only accept it if its professional or certified translation are also provided. The beneficial owner statement can be also made in Hungarian. In the event neither the tax residence certificate, nor the notice about its provision on a later date is sent to KELER Zrt. until May 29, 2020, the dividend shall be transferred to the foreign private person with the deduction of a 15% personal income tax. The shareholder may reclaim the difference between the 15% tax rate and the preferential tax rate, by filing the documents listed in Article 5 of Annex no. 4 of the Act on the Rules of Taxation, based on the certificate issued by KELER Zrt. acting on behalf of Graphisoft Park SE. The following data shall be required for payment of dividend to legal entity shareholders: company name and registered seat, and (if the entity has Hungarian tax residence) its tax number. The dividend shall be paid to legal entities without deduction of public dues. The dividend shall be payroll accounted to nominees based on the shareholder identification procedure. Nominees shall be responsible for all damages caused by incorrect information.

The dividend due for year 2019 can be applied for by the shareholder for the period of 5 years reckoned from the starting date of dividend payment. Following this date, the right to claim the dividend expires. Information on the remedy The dividend will not be paid in case Shareholders holding at least 1 per cent of the voting rights in the Company request by 31st May 2020 the convocation of the General Meeting for the subsequent approval of the resolution of the Board of Directors on the approval of the annual report and the allocation of the after-tax profits. Failure to meet this deadline (including the case where the shareholder's request is not delivered to the Company by the last day of the deadline) means that the above shareholder's right will be lost. The above initiated General Meeting shall be held after the cessation of the state of emergency. In such case the dividend shall be paid according to the resolution adopted by the General Meeting. If the shareholders fail to initiate the subsequent convocation of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors' resolution concerning the annual report may not be on the Agenda of the forthcoming General Meeting. The initiation of subsequent approval of the resolutions concerning the annual report and the allocation of after-tax profits during the state of emergency has suspensive effect; the dividends can only be paid after the annual report and the dividends are subsequently approved by the General Meeting. Initiating the convocation of the General Meeting is possible with the precondition that the shareholder or the agent of the shareholder (nominee) was entered into the register of shareholders until the second working day prior to the decision making of the Board of Directors. The Company had requested the ownership identification from KELER Zrt. for the time of the passing of the resolutions, the register of shareholders was closed at 6 p.m. on 28th April 2020. Data provision obligation of securities intermediaries The securities intermediaries shall provide the data of the shareholder to KELER Zrt. at the time of the shareholder identification procedure, according to the rules of procedure announced by KELER Zrt. Should the securities intermediary fail to identify or identify properly its shareholder clients at the time of the shareholder identification procedure, it can do so during the period of dividend payment. The amount of dividend due on the basis of data submitted on a later date shall be transferred during the month following the date when the missing information were provided. Graphisoft Park SE or KELER Zrt., acting on behalf of Graphisoft Park SE, shall not have any liability for any delay resulting from deficient or erroneous data provision by the securities intermediaries or from the extensive period of time required for processing the data.

Issuance of the tax certificate KELER Zrt., in the name and on behalf of Graphisoft Park SE, shall issue a certificate about the dividend paid for the shares and on the deducted public dues and shall send such certificate to the shareholders until December 31, 2020the latest. Budapest, May 8, 2020 Graphisoft Park SE