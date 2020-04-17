Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : SE's extraordinary information on General Meeting

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION ON GENERAL MEETING

Dear Shareholders,

The Government of Hungary issued the decree no. 102/2020. (IV.10.) on 10 April 2020. (hereinafter: "Decree no. 102/2020."). The Decree no. 102/2020. has banned the holding of general meetings of public limited liability companies during the coronavirus pandemic and instead granted the right for the Board of Directors of the Company to decide by passing resolutions on the submitted proposals, which the Shareholders may challenge subsequently and propose the convocation of the General Meeting.

Pursuant to Decree no. 102/2020. no general meetings can be held in a way which would require the physical presence of the shareholders during the state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic (declared by government decree no. 40/2020. (III. 11.)) therefore the Company will not hold its annual General Meeting convoked for 30 April, 2020, not even by proxy.

According to Decree no. 102/2020. the Board of Directors is obligedto make decision on the Financial Statement and is entitledto deliver decisions on all other items on the Agenda including the decisions conforming and nonconforming with the motions for resolutions already published.

We hereby inform the Shareholders that based on the authorization given by Decree no. 102/2020. the Board of Directors plans to pass resolutions on 30 April 2020 which conform with the already published proposals, except for the resolution concerning discharge of liability to the members of the Board of Directors, in which case the Board of Directors is not planning to pass a resolution. The Company shall publish the resolutions delivered by the Board of Directors as customary.

The Company has published the Agenda and the submissions and motions for resolutions on 19 March 2020 these remain available on the website of the Company, www.graphisoftpark.com.

According to the Decree no. 102/2020. the Shareholders may challenge the resolutions of the Board of Directors as follows. Those who jointly hold at least 1 per cent of the voting rights in the Company are entitled to request the convocation of the General Meeting

by 31 May 2020 for the subsequent approval of the resolution concerning the annual report and the allocation of the after-tax profits;

after-tax profits; by the forfeit deadline of the time period of 30 days after the cessation of the state of emergency, for the subsequent approval of the resolutions concerning all other items; or after the date of 3 October 2020, on the forthcoming annual General Meeting.

Failure to meet this deadline (including the case where the shareholder's request is not delivered to the Company by the last day of the deadline) means that the above shareholder's right will be lost.

Graphisoft Park SE

