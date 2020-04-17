Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  Graphisoft Park SE Real Estate Development European Company Limited    GSPARK   HU0000083696

GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPME

(GSPARK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graphisoft Park Real Estate Development European : SE's extraordinary information on General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 09:03am EDT

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION ON GENERAL MEETING

Dear Shareholders,

The Government of Hungary issued the decree no. 102/2020. (IV.10.) on 10 April 2020. (hereinafter: "Decree no. 102/2020."). The Decree no. 102/2020. has banned the holding of general meetings of public limited liability companies during the coronavirus pandemic and instead granted the right for the Board of Directors of the Company to decide by passing resolutions on the submitted proposals, which the Shareholders may challenge subsequently and propose the convocation of the General Meeting.

Pursuant to Decree no. 102/2020. no general meetings can be held in a way which would require the physical presence of the shareholders during the state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic (declared by government decree no. 40/2020. (III. 11.)) therefore the Company will not hold its annual General Meeting convoked for 30 April, 2020, not even by proxy.

According to Decree no. 102/2020. the Board of Directors is obligedto make decision on the Financial Statement and is entitledto deliver decisions on all other items on the Agenda including the decisions conforming and nonconforming with the motions for resolutions already published.

We hereby inform the Shareholders that based on the authorization given by Decree no. 102/2020. the Board of Directors plans to pass resolutions on 30 April 2020 which conform with the already published proposals, except for the resolution concerning discharge of liability to the members of the Board of Directors, in which case the Board of Directors is not planning to pass a resolution. The Company shall publish the resolutions delivered by the Board of Directors as customary.

The Company has published the Agenda and the submissions and motions for resolutions on 19 March 2020 these remain available on the website of the Company, www.graphisoftpark.com.

According to the Decree no. 102/2020. the Shareholders may challenge the resolutions of the Board of Directors as follows. Those who jointly hold at least 1 per cent of the voting rights in the Company are entitled to request the convocation of the General Meeting

  • by 31 May 2020 for the subsequent approval of the resolution concerning the annual report and the allocation of theafter-tax profits;
  • by the forfeit deadline of the time period of 30 days after the cessation of the state of emergency, for the subsequent approval of the resolutions concerning all other items; or after the date of 3 October 2020, on the forthcoming annual General Meeting.

Failure to meet this deadline (including the case where the shareholder's request is not delivered to the Company by the last day of the deadline) means that the above shareholder's right will be lost.

Graphisoft Park SE

1031 Budapest, Záhony utca 7. 7. phone: +36 1 815 3400

fax: +36 1 368 6067

e-mail: info@graphisoftpark.com

www. graphisoftpark.com

1

The above initiated General Meeting shall be held after the cessation of the state of emergency.

The initiation of subsequent approval of the resolutions concerning the annual report and the allocation of after-tax profits during the state of emergency has suspensive effect; the dividends can only be paid after the annual report and the dividends are subsequently approved by the General Meeting.

If the shareholders fail to initiate the subsequent convocation of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors' resolution concerning the annual report may not be on the Agenda of the forthcoming General Meeting.

Initiating the convocation of the General Meeting is possible with the precondition that the shareholder or the agent of the shareholder (nominee) are entered into the register of shareholders until the second working day prior to the decision making of the Board of Directors (April 30 2020).

The Company will request the ownership identification from KELER Zrt. for the time of the passing of the resolutions. The rules governing ownership identification are the then current General Business Rules of KELER Zrt. The securities intermediaries shall be obliged to provide for registration of the shareholders in the register of shareholders. The securities intermediaries provide information to the shareholders about the time limit set for execution of the orders submitted to the securities intermediaries for making the entries into the register of shareholders. The Company shall not undertake any liability for the consequences arising from any failures by the securities intermediaries. Time for closing the register of shareholders: 6 p.m. on 28 April 2020.

The Company takes every measure to provide all necessary information without delay and remains committed to ensuring transparent operation among the given circumstances.

Budapest, 17 April 2020.

Graphisoft Park SE

Graphisoft Park SE

1031 Budapest, Záhony utca 7. 7. phone: +36 1 815 3400

fax: +36 1 368 6067

e-mail: info@graphisoftpark.com

www. graphisoftpark.com

2

Disclaimer

Graphisoft Park SE published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 13:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ES
09:03aGRAPHISOFT PARK REAL ESTATE DEVELOPM : SE's extraordinary information on General..
PU
02/27GRAPHISOFT PARK REAL ESTATE DEVELOPM : SE interim management report for the 4th ..
PU
02/24GRAPHISOFT PARK : Publicity of General Meeting
PU
02/21GRAPHISOFT PARK : Information on termination of judicial review against final ju..
PU
01/31GRAPHISOFT PARK : The Board of Directors of Graphisoft Park SE convenes the Gene..
PU
01/31GRAPHISOFT PARK : Extraordinary information of Graphisoft Park SE on share repur..
PU
2019GRAPHISOFT PARK : Calendar of Events 2020
PU
2019GRAPHISOFT PARK : Information on judgment in a pending case in court
PU
2019GRAPHISOFT PARK : interim management report for the 3rd quarter of 2019.
PU
2019GRAPHISOFT PARK : Other information on postponement in a pending case in court
PU
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 4 718 M
EBIT 2019 4 353 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 33 891 M
Yield 2019 20,2%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 16,2x
Capitalization 45 876 M
Chart GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Graphisoft Park SE Real Estate Development European Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5 285,00  HUF
Last Close Price 4 550,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
Managers
NameTitle
János Kocsány Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gábor Bojár Chairman
Ágnes Bodócsy Chief Financial Officer
János Kálmán Independent Director
György Martin-Hajdu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAPHISOFT PARK SE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT EUROPEAN COMPANY LIMITED-1.73%142
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.20%3 387
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG2.06%2 998
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-33.50%2 425
ENTRA ASA-14.21%2 161
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED1.61%1 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group