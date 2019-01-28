GraniteShares : AUM Surges 1,180 Percent Crossing $500 Million in First Full Operating Year

Firm’s low-cost gold ETF, BAR, leads the way pushing over $430 million

GraniteShares, a disruptive exchange-traded fund (ETF) company, has become one of the fastest-growing asset managers in the U.S. by accumulating over $500 million in assets under management (AUM), representing 1,180 percent growth over the last year alone.*

This surge is led by the GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSE Arca: BAR), which has swelled past $430 million in AUM**, having already attracted $113 million in 2019. With an expense ratio of just 17.49 basis points, BAR is one of the lowest-cost ways to invest in gold.

Additionally, the GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSE Arca: COMB), one of the lowest-cost broad commodity ETFs in the U.S., recently surpassed $50 million in AUM.***

“We founded GraniteShares to provide simple, cost effective access to commodity and alternative investments,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “We’re thrilled with the investor appetite for our ETF suite thus far, and remain committed to providing the best-in-class solutions to our clients.”

GraniteShares launched in May 2017 to impressive investor interest in its two flagship funds, COMB and the GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMG). It subsequently issued the fast-rising BAR in August 2017, and has since launched the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) and acquired the GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS), a high alternative income-focused fund that invests in pass-through securities.

“As high volatility and uncertainty punctuate the market, the timing is ideal to invest in commodities, especially gold,” said Rhind. “Our competitively priced products offer investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on this potential.”

For more information on the GraniteShares ETF suite, please visit www.graniteshares.com or call 844-476-8747.

*GraniteShares total AUM crossed $500 million on January 17, 2019. The 1,180 percent increase in assets was realized from January 17, 2018 to January 17, 2019.

** The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) surpassed $430 million in AUM on January 11, 2019.

***The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) crossed $50 million in AUM on Oct. 30, 2018.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent, fully funded ETF company headquartered in New York City. The firm seeks to launch disruptive ETFs. GraniteShares' focus is on products that bring the excitement back to investing, using new ideas, innovative structures and low cost. Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, is an established ETF entrepreneur with more than 18 years of experience in the industry.

Please Note: Other trading fees, expenses and commissions may apply which would affect performance.

Important Information and Risks

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) and the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM), collectively "the Trusts", must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus.

https://www.graniteshares.com/Documents/25/BAR-Prospectus-FINAL.pdf

www.graniteshares.com/Documents/PLTMProspectus.pdf.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about GraniteShares ETFs, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit the website at www.graniteshares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There are no guarantees that any of the funds’ investment objectives and strategies will be achieved. Investment income is never guaranteed. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Commodities and futures are speculative, highly volatile and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose money by investing in the funds and the Trusts. Investments such as PLTM that focus on a single commodity generally experience greater volatility.

Shares of the Trusts are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

The Trusts are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

The Trusts are not a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act of 1936, as amended. The Trusts are recently formed and has a limited history of operations. There can be no assurances that its objective will be met.

The Sponsor of the Trust is GraniteShares LLC.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, provides marketing services to the Trust.

THE ETFs, HIPS, COMG AND COMB, AND FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY FORESIDE FUND SERVICES, LLC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH FORESIDE FUND SERVICES, LLC.

