GraniteShares : AUM Surges 1,180 Percent Crossing $500 Million in First Full Operating Year

GraniteShares,
a disruptive exchange-traded fund (ETF) company, has become one of the
fastest-growing asset managers in the U.S. by accumulating over $500
million in assets under management (AUM), representing 1,180 percent
growth over the last year alone.*
This surge is led by the GraniteShares
Gold Trust (NYSE Arca: BAR), which has swelled past $430 million in
AUM**, having already attracted $113 million in 2019. With an expense
ratio of just 17.49 basis points, BAR is one of the lowest-cost ways to
invest in gold.
Additionally, the GraniteShares
Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSE Arca: COMB), one
of the lowest-cost broad commodity ETFs in the U.S., recently surpassed
$50 million in AUM.***
“We founded GraniteShares to provide simple, cost effective access to
commodity and alternative investments,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO
of GraniteShares. “We’re thrilled with the investor appetite for our ETF
suite thus far, and remain committed to providing the best-in-class
solutions to our clients.”
GraniteShares launched in May 2017 to impressive investor interest in
its two flagship funds, COMB and the GraniteShares
S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMG). It
subsequently issued the fast-rising BAR in August 2017, and has since
launched the GraniteShares
Platinum Trust (PLTM) and acquired the GraniteShares
HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS), a high alternative income-focused
fund that invests in pass-through securities.
“As high volatility and uncertainty punctuate the market, the timing is
ideal to invest in commodities, especially gold,” said Rhind. “Our
competitively priced products offer investors a unique opportunity to
capitalize on this potential.”
For more information on the GraniteShares ETF suite, please visit www.graniteshares.com
or call 844-476-8747.
*GraniteShares total AUM crossed $500 million on January 17, 2019. The
1,180 percent increase in assets was realized from January 17, 2018 to
January 17, 2019.
** The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) surpassed
$430 million in AUM on January 11, 2019.
***The GraniteShares
Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) crossed $50 million
in AUM on Oct. 30, 2018.
About GraniteShares
GraniteShares is an independent, fully funded ETF company headquartered
in New York City. The firm seeks to launch disruptive ETFs.
GraniteShares' focus is on products that bring the excitement back to
investing, using new ideas, innovative structures and low cost. Will
Rhind, Founder and CEO, is an established ETF entrepreneur with more
than 18 years of experience in the industry.
Please Note: Other trading fees, expenses and commissions may apply
which would affect performance.
Important Information and Risks
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) and the GraniteShares Platinum
Trust (PLTM), collectively “the Trusts”, must be preceded or accompanied
by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing
or sending money. To obtain a prospectus visit the links:
https://www.graniteshares.com/Documents/25/BAR-Prospectus-FINAL.pdf
www.graniteshares.com/Documents/PLTMProspectus.pdf.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges
and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary
prospectus with this and other information about GraniteShares ETFs,
please call (844) 476 8747 or visit the website at www.graniteshares.com.
Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
There are no guarantees that any of the funds’ investment objectives and
strategies will be achieved. Investment income is never guaranteed.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Commodities and futures are speculative, highly volatile and may not be
suitable for all investors. You could lose money by investing in the
funds and the Trusts. Investments such as PLTM that focus on a single
commodity generally experience greater volatility.
Shares of the Trusts are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (“FDIC”), may lose value and have no bank guarantee.
The Trusts are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company
within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended,
and is not subject to regulation thereunder.
The Trusts are not a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity
Exchange Act of 1936, as amended. The Trusts are recently formed and has
a limited history of operations. There can be no assurances that its
objective will be met.
The Sponsor of the Trust is GraniteShares LLC.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC, provides marketing services to the Trust.
THE ETFs, HIPS, COMG AND COMB, AND FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY FORESIDE
FUND SERVICES, LLC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH FORESIDE FUND
SERVICES, LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005362/en/