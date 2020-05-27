Gravitas Financial Announces Delay of Filing of Interim Disclosure Documents for the First Quarter of 2020

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Gravitas Financial Inc. (CSE: GFI) ("Gravitas Financial" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to file its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MDA ("Interim Filings") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, after it will file it annual audited consolidated financial statements and MDA for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As announced on April 14, 2020, the Company is relying on the Blanket Exemption Order in delaying (i) the filing of its annual consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"), and (ii) compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Annual Filings. The officers and directors of the Company and certain other persons will remain subject to a trading black-out pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Company until the end of the second full trading day following the day on which the Required Annual Filings are filed on SEDAR and a corresponding news release is issued by the Company.

The Company is currently working with its auditors in completing the annual audit of the consolidated financial statements and intends to make the Required Annual Filings before June 12, 2020. The Company intends to file the Interim Filings within a few days after filing the Required Annual Filings.

Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release constitutes "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events and can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipated", "intents to" and "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include the timing and completion of the delisting of the Notes by Gravitas from the CSE and the board's intention to appoint a replacement director in due course. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of Gravitas believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, Gravitas cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in Gravitas' ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Gravitas disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

ABOUT GRAVITAS FINANCIAL INC.

Gravitas Financial Inc. is a platform company that creates businesses in key traditional and emerging sectors with strong industry partners. Our industry focus includes financial services and fintech. We leverage our unique platform to develop a continuous pipeline of new ventures with significant blue-sky potential. Our platform is complimented by strong investment research and digital investment media groups.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

