Gravitas Financial Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents Pursuant to OSC Blanket Instrument 51-502

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - Gravitas Financial Inc. (CSE: GFI) ("Gravitas Financial" or the "Company") today announced in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Blanket Exemption Order"), which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that it will be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents.

The Company is relying on the Blanket Exemption Order in delaying (i) the filing of its annual consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"), and (ii) compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Annual Filings. The officers and directors of the Company and certain other persons will remain subject to a trading black-out pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Company until the end of the second full trading day following the day on which the Required Annual Filings are filed on SEDAR and a corresponding news release is issued by the Company.

The Company currently intends to make the Required Annual Filings by June 12, 2020.

Since the filing of the Company's third quarter 2019 interim consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis on November 29, 2019, the Company has disclosed by way of news release or filings on SEDAR, the following significant business developments:

On December 15, 2019 the Company announced that it had sold to Ilium Capital Corp. indebtedness in a principal amount of $4,993,739 owing to it by 2242257 Ontario Inc., an affiliate of the Company for consideration of $375,000 pursuant to a debt purchase agreement.

On December 20, 2019 the Company announced that it had completed the closing of the transaction of selling to Ridley Park Capital Inc. its interest in Prime City One Capital Corp.

On January 6, 2020 the Company announced that it had closed the previously announced transaction of selling its securities in the MINT Corporation for aggregate cash consideration of $1,098,099.

On February 14, 2020 the Company announced that its former auditor MNP LLP has resigned and is replaced by it successor auditor McGovern Hurley LLP.

Forward-looking Statements.

