GRAVITY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES
05/29/2020 | 06:11am EDT
Seoul, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with international Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Total revenues were KRW 73,260 million (US$ 60,102 thousand), representing a 2.2% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (“QoQ”) and a 45.2% decrease from the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (“YoY”).
Operating profit was KRW 10,356 million (US$ 8,496 thousand), representing a 475.7% increase QoQ and a 56.2% decrease YoY.
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 11,250 million (US$ 9,229 thousand), representing a 595.7% increase QoQ and a 53.9 decrease YoY.
Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 9,263 million (US$ 7,599 thousand), representing a 2,957.1% increase QoQ and a 53.1% decrease YoY.
REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
Subscription revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were KRW 9,893 million (US$ 8,116 thousand), representing a 37.7 % increase QoQ from KRW 7,185 million and a 58.1% increase YoY from KRW 6,256 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online and Ragnarok Prequel in Taiwan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online and Ragnarok Prequel II in Taiwan.
Royalty and license fee revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were KRW 3,543 million (US$ 2,907 thousand), representing a 45.4% increase QoQ from KRW 2,436 million and a 4.8% decrease YoY from KRW 3,720 million. The increase QoQ was primarily due to increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The decrease YoY resulted mainly from decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan.
Mobile game revenues were KRW 55,982 million (US$ 45,928 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 1.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 56,714 million and a 53.4% decrease YoY from KRW 120,090 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily from decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia and Europe, and Ragnarok H5 in Korea. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Taiwan and Ragnarok Tactics in Taiwan and Southeast Asia that was launched on February 25, 2020 and January 2, 2020, respectively. The decrease YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania and Korea. This decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Japan, Taiwan and Europe, Ragnarok Tactics in Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Thailand.
Other revenues were KRW 3,842 million (US$ 3,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing 27.7% decrease QoQ from KRW 5,316 million and an 8.0% increase YoY from KRW 3,557 million
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was KRW 48,874 million (US$ 40,096 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 5.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 51,635 million and a 51.7% decrease YoY from KRW 101,237 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased outsourcing fee, commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal love in Southeast Asia and salaries. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were KRW 14,030 million (US$ 11,510 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 23.0% decrease QoQ from KRW 18,217 million and a 60.4% increase YoY from KRW 8,746 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased advertising expenses related to G-star 2019, The Color of Dream Fantasy Latale, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, Ragnarok H5 and Ragnarok Click H5. The increase YoY was mostly resulted from increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Tactics in Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Korea, commission paid, and research and development expenses.
Profit before income tax expenses
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 11,250 million (US$ 9,229 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 1,617 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 24,389 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Net Profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 9,263 million (US$ 7,599 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 303 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 19,760 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Liquidity
The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 123,002 million (US$ 100,911 thousand) as of March 31, 2020.
Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,218.92 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE
Ragnarok Online
Gravity Game Tech, a subsidiary in Thailand, opened Ragnarok online in Thailand on May 28, 2020 and the company announced 4th job change for Ragnarok online in Korea on May 27, 2020.
Ragnarok Online IP-based Games
Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game
Ragnarok Origin is scheduled to be launched in Korea in July 2020. The first closed beta test (CBT) has completed on May 13 with users’ positive feedbacks. The company is preparing its second CBT before the official launch.
Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game
Ragnarok X: Next Generation is being prepared for the service in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in the second half of 2020.
Ragnarok Tactics, a SRPG mobile game
Ragnarok Tactics was launched in Korea on March 31, 2020. The game is scheduled to be launched in global market for June 2020 target.
Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games
Ragnarok H5 (locally named Ragnarok Frontier), an idle RPG game, was launched in Indonesia on March 31, 2020.
Other IP games
A First-Person Shooter (FPS) game, Tactical Warfare, has started pre-registration and will be launched in North, Central and South America in June 2020. The game is published by Gravity Interactive, a subsidiary in the United States.
Investor Presentation
Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of first quarter in 2020 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.
About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.
Ms. Jin Lee Ms. Minji Oh IR Unit Gravity Co., Ltd. Email: ir@gravity.co.kr Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800
GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)
As of
31-Dec-19
31-Mar-20
KRW
US$
KRW
US$
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
79,428
65,163
82,502
67,685
Short-term financial instruments
39,500
32,406
40,500
33,226
Accounts receivable, net
32,253
26,460
40,748
33,430
Other receivables, net
56
46
413
339
Prepaid expenses
1,962
1,610
2,150
1,764
Other current assets
2,664
2,186
3,869
3,173
Total current assets
155,863
127,871
170,182
139,617
Property and equipment, net
6,663
5,466
8,576
7,036
Intangible assets
1,717
1,409
1,571
1,289
Deferred tax assets
7,667
6,290
9,042
7,418
Other non-current financial assets
1,770
1,452
1,771
1,453
Other non-current assets
1,745
1,430
1,788
1,466
Total assets
175,425
143,918
192,930
158,279
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
37,496
30,762
42,029
34,481
Deferred revenue
10,748
8,818
10,389
8,523
Withholdings
1,764
1,447
2,315
1,899
Accrued expense
1,175
964
1,186
973
Income tax payable
2,618
2,148
3,100
2,543
Other current liabilities
1,986
1,629
2,781
2,282
Total current liabilities
55,787
45,768
61,800
50,701
Long-term deferred revenue
98
80
98
80
Other non-current liabilities
3,774
3,096
4,430
3,634
Total liabilities
59,659
48,944
66,328
54,415
Share capital
3,474
2,850
3,474
2,850
Capital surplus
27,128
22,256
27,128
22,256
Other components of equity
274
225
1,577
1,294
Retained earnings
84,668
69,461
93,931
77,060
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
115,544
94,792
126,110
103,460
Non-controlling interest
222
182
492
404
Total equity
115,766
94,974
126,602
103,864
Total liabilities and equity
175,425
143,918
192,930
158,279
* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,218.92 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)
Three months ended
31-Dec-19
31-Mar-19
31-Mar-20
(KRW)
(US$)
(KRW)
(US$)
(KRW)
(US$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Online games-subscription revenue
7,185
5,895
6,256
5,132
9,893
8,116
Online games-royalties and license fees
2,436
1,998
3,720
3,052
3,543
2,907
Mobile games
56,714
46,528
120,090
98,522
55,982
45,928
Other revenue
5,316
4,361
3,557
2,918
3,842
3,151
Total net revenue
71,651
58,782
133,623
109,624
73,260
60,102
Cost of revenue
51,635
42,361
101,237
83,055
48,874
40,096
Gross profit
20,016
16,421
32,386
26,569
24,386
20,006
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
15,491
12,709
6,665
5,468
11,007
9,030
Research and development
2,845
2,334
1,877
1,540
2,872
2,356
Others, net
(119
)
(98
)
204
167
151
124
Total operating expenses
18,217
14,945
8,746
7,175
14,030
11,510
Operating profit
1,799
1,476
23,640
19,394
10,356
8,496
Finance income(costs):
Finance income
631
518
1,062
871
1,551
1,272
Finance costs
(813
)
(667
)
(313
)
(256
)
(657
)
(539
)
Profit before income tax
1,617
1,327
24,389
20,009
11,250
9,229
Income tax expenses
1,334
1,095
4,627
3,796
2,004
1,644
Profit for the period
283
232
19,762
16,213
9,246
7,585
Profit attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
(20
)
(17
)
2
2
(17
)
(14
)
Owners of Parent company
303
249
19,760
16,211
9,263
7,599
Earning per share
- Basic and diluted
44
0.04
2,844
2.33
1,333
1.09
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- Basic and diluted
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
6,948,900
Earning per ADS(1)
- Basic and diluted
44
0.04
2,844
2.33
1,333
1.09
* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,218.92 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.