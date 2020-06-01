Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gravity Co., Ltd.    GRVY

GRAVITY CO., LTD.

(GRVY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/01 11:58:45 am
52.4 USD   +3.35%
12:01pGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_KR
PU
11:46aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_JP
PU
11:46aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_EN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gravity : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_JP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:46am EDT

2020 1Q

IR PRESENTATION

May 2020

These materials have been prepared by GRAVITY Co.Ltd. ("Gravity" or the "Company"). The statements contained in this presentation have not been independently verified. No representations or warrantiesexpress or impliedare made as toand no reliance should be placed onthe accuracyfairness or completeness of the information presented or contained in these materials. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates advisers or representatives accepts any responsibility whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from any information presented or contained in these materials.

The information presented or contained in these materials is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. The presentations do not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities of the Company and neither any part of the materials nor any information or statement contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.Certain statements or other disclosure content in these presentation materials may includein addition to historical information"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminologysuch as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar wordsalthough not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptionsexpectations and projections about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual performance financial condition or results of operations to be materially different from those suggested by the forward-looking statementsincludingbut not limited toour ability to diversify revenue; our ability to collectand in a timely mannerlicense fees and royalty payments from overseas licensees; our ability to acquiredeveloplicenselaunchmarket or operate commercially successful online games; our ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry; our ability to anticipate and access technological developments in our industry; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees as we grow; our ability to implement our growth strategies; and economic and political conditions globally. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 312017 on Form 20-Ftogether with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to timeincluding on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect newchanging or unanticipated events or circumstances.

  • 01 Ragnarok Online (PC)

  • 02 Ragnarok Origin (MMORPG)

  • 03 Ragnarok X: Next Generation (MMORPG)

  • 04 Ragnarok M: Eternal Love (MMORPG)

  • 05 Ragnarok Tactics (SRPG)

  • 06 Ragnarok IP拡張を通した企業価値成長継続

  • 07 多様なジャンルのゲームラインナップ

  • 08 パブリッシングサービス拡大

  • 09 Operation Results Trend

  • 10 Revenues Breakdown

  • 11 2020 Major Upcoming Launchings

  • 12 Global Market Strategy

  • 01 会社概要

  • 02 財務諸表

  • 03 子会社状況

  • 01 Ragnarok Online (PC)

  • 02 Ragnarok Origin (MMORPG)

  • 03 Ragnarok X: Next Generation (MMORPG)

  • 04 Ragnarok M: Eternal Love (MMORPG)

  • 05 Ragnarok Tactics (SRPG)

01

2020 1Q Updates

Ragnarok Online (PC)

Ragnarok Online 持続的なアップデート及び直接サービスを通して グローバルユーザーを積極的に流入

Disclaimer

Gravity Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAVITY CO., LTD.
12:01pGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_KR
PU
11:46aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_JP
PU
11:46aGRAVITY : IR Presentation 2020 1Q_EN
PU
05/29Gravity reports first quarter of 2020 results and business updates
GL
04/29Gravity announces filing of annual report on form 20-f for fiscal year 2019
GL
04/28Ragnarok Origin (Mobile) Available for Pre-Registration and CBT in Korea and ..
GL
02/13Gravity Reports Preliminary Unaudited 4Q 2019 Result and Business Updates
GL
2019Ragnarok Tactics Available for Pre-Registration in Southeast Asia on December..
GL
2019GRAVITY : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates
AQ
2019GRAVITY INTERNATIONALLY LAUNCHES MOB : Click H5 on November 13th
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 361 B 294 M 294 M
Net income 2019 39 876 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net cash 2019 114 B 92,9 M 92,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,01x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 434 B 352 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GRAVITY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gravity Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAVITY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Chul Park Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Chairman
Heung-Gon Kim Chief Financial Officer
Kazuki Morishita Executive Director
Kazuya Sakai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAVITY CO., LTD.35.56%352
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD21.14%55 460
NETEASE, INC.,24.87%49 898
NEXON CO., LTD.54.90%18 414
NCSOFT CORPORATION46.03%13 163
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.26.25%10 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group