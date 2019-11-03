Log in
Gravity Opens its Official Website for G-STAR 2019

0
11/03/2019 | 08:28pm EST

Seoul, Nov. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that it has opened its official website for G-STAR 2019, releasing its game line-ups.

Gravity is scheduled to attend 80 booths at G-STAR 2019, the biggest game show in Korea, at Busan Bexco in November.

The Game lineups are MMORPG games: Ragnarok Origin, Ragnarok X: Next Generation, and Ragnarok Crusade: Midgard Chronicle, a SRPG game, Ragnarok Tactics, a Story RPG game, The Lost Memories: the song of Valkyrie, a match 3 puzzle game, Ms. Naomi’s PUZZLE, a Grow genre game, Fuddled Muddled, and an idle game, Ragnarok H5 II.

Ragnarok Origin, unveiled for the first time at G-STAR 2019, captures the sensibility of Ragnarok Online most perfectly and embodies Ragnarok’s game elements to the highest level of graphics on the mobile device. It is the one of Gravity’s biggest games in 2020.

Ragnarok Tactics which will launch on November 8th in Thailand is a SRPG game that users are able to formulate strategies by placing diverse Ragnarok monsters in the game.

Gravity said, “We have prepared various line-ups for G-STAR 2019 that will launch in second half of 2019 and 2020. In particular, enough game demonstrators will be provided to users to play our newgames. We are anticipating our users to have enjoyable and exciting experiences in G-STAR 2019.”

[Official Gravity G-STAR Website] http://gstar2019.gravity.co.kr/


About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 83 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Minji Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

Attachment

Gravity_GSTAR2019

Gravity Booth at G-STAR 2019, the biggest game show in Korea

© GlobeNewswire 2019
