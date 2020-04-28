Ragnarok Origin (Mobile) Available for Pre-Registration and CBT in Korea and Ragnarok Online (PC) CBT in Thailand

Log in
04/28/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Seoul, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that the company has officially started pre-registration for Ragnarok Origin, a new MMORPG mobile game, in Korea on April 24, 2020.

Ragnarok Origin CBT will run for about a week from May 7 to 13, and anyone who has completed a pre-registration on website of Ragnarok Origin can participate. Even if you have not made a pre-registration yet, you can enjoy CBT right away by visiting the website and applying for a pre-registration in advance.

Ragnarok Origin is being the center of attention from local fans and the industry before its launch since the game is introduced as the best utilizes Ragnarok’s originality and has the highest level of quality that is different than it has ever seen before.

Users’ expectations are also rising on the CBT news of Ragnarok Origin, which is just around the corner, as it is expected to be released in the third quarter.

In addition, its wholly‑owned subsidiary in Thailand, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. (“GGT”) will officially start CBT for Ragnarok online in Thailand on May 14, 2020. Ragnarok Online will be re-launched with a new build in the second quarter and has been preparing for the service directly from GGT. In advance of its launch, CBT and OBT will be conducted to upgrade the stability and completeness of the game.

[Official Pre-register Website for Ragnarok Origin] https://ragnarokorigin.gnjoy.com/PreJoin

[Official CBT Website for Ragnarok Origin] https://ragnarokorigin.gnjoy.com/Cbt

[Official Pre-register Website for Ragnarok online] https://ro.gnjoy.in.th/preRegister

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Minji Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


© GlobeNewswire 2020
