Ragnarok Origin Official Launch in Korea on July 7, 2020

06/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Seoul, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that the company will release Ragnarok Origin, a new MMORPG mobile game, in Korea on July 7, 2020.

The game qualities and results shown in the two closed beta tests were enough to indicate the possibility of success. The users who participated in the first and second CBT and FGT responded with positive feedbacks and the game was received supportive reviews on its quality.

Ragnarok Origin is currently on pre-registration which provides variable reward events to the users.

[Official Gravity Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr/kr

[Pre-Registration Website] https://ragnarokorigin.gnjoy.com/PreJoin

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Minji Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 361 B 301 M 301 M
Net income 2019 39 876 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net cash 2019 114 B 95,0 M 95,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,01x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 527 B 436 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends GRAVITY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Chul Park Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Chairman
Heung-Gon Kim Chief Financial Officer
Kazuki Morishita Executive Director
Kazuya Sakai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAVITY CO., LTD.67.78%436
NETEASE, INC.,41.88%60 576
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD28.66%58 904
NEXON CO., LTD.73.72%20 928
NCSOFT CORPORATION70.06%15 718
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD33.51%13 253
