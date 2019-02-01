Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and Preliminary Unaudited 4Q 2018 Revenue

Seoul, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced Ragnarok M: Eternal Love has been updated through collaborative events with Neon Genesis Evangelion and its selected preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter as of December 31, 2018.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is in collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion” from January 31, 2019 to February 28, 2019. This collaboration is updated for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Korea and Southeast version. During the event, the game offers Evangelion’s characters customs and other items.

Mr. Kim, Jin Hwan, a Director of Gravity Business and a President of Taiwan-based subsidiary Gravity Communications, said, "We think it will be a big synergy effect through the collaboration with Evangelion, and We will continue to offer Ragnarok M: Eternal Love with various constant updates and events for our users who enjoy Ragnarok M.”

Based on Ragnarok M: Eternal Love's performance, the company predicts a tentative unaudited consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 as KRW 111 billion. We will release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter as of December 31, 2018 on February 15, 2019.

