Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR)    GRVY

GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR) (GRVY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and Preliminary Unaudited 4Q 2018 Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 06:01am EST

Seoul, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced Ragnarok M: Eternal Love has been updated through collaborative events with Neon Genesis Evangelion and its selected preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter as of December 31, 2018.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is in collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion” from January 31, 2019 to February 28, 2019. This collaboration is updated for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Korea and Southeast version. During the event, the game offers Evangelion’s characters customs and other items.

Mr. Kim, Jin Hwan, a Director of Gravity Business and a President of  Taiwan-based subsidiary Gravity Communications, said, "We think it will be a big synergy effect through the collaboration with Evangelion, and We will continue to offer Ragnarok M: Eternal Love with various constant updates and events for our users who enjoy Ragnarok M.”

Based on Ragnarok M: Eternal Love's performance, the company predicts a tentative unaudited consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 as KRW 111 billion. We will release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter as of December 31, 2018 on February 15, 2019.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and currently offered in 81 markets and territories. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Gravity Co., Ltd.
IR Unit
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR)
06:01aRAGNAROK M : Eternal Love in Collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion&r..
GL
01/11RAGNAROK M : Eternal Love launches in 43 countries across North America, South ..
GL
2018RAGNAROK M : Eternal Love Official Launch in North America, South America and Oc..
GL
2018RAGNAROK M : Eternal Love Available for Pre-Registration in North America, South..
GL
2018RAGNAROK M : Eternal Love marks No.1 on Google Play in Three Countries followed..
GL
2018RAGNAROK M : Eternal Love Becomes a Hit in Southeast Asia! Grossing Rank No. 1 i..
AQ
2018Gravity Reports Third Quarter of 2018 Results and Business Updates
GL
2018RAGNAORK M : Eternal Love Southeast Asia Version Launching on October 31, 2018
GL
2018RAGNAORK M : Attracting over 1,000,000 Pre-Registration Signups For Southeast A..
GL
2018GRAVITY : Announces Pre-Registration for Ragnaork M in Southeast Asia
AQ
More news
Chart GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Chul Park Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Heung-Gon Kim Chief Financial Officer
Kazuki Morishita Director
Yoshinori Kitamura Director
Kazuya Sakai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR)-15.38%0
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE2.54%11 683
HASBRO11.46%11 519
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT9.96%10 145
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC0.21%9 497
CD PROJEKT SA34.18%5 036
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.