Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Great Ajax Corp.    AJX

GREAT AJAX CORP.

(AJX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Ajax Corp. : Announces Sale of Common Stock in Gaea Real Estate Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX), a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust (“Great Ajax”), today announces the sale of shares of common stock in its subsidiary, Gaea Real Estate Corp, (“Gaea”). Gaea invests in small balance commercial, multi-family and mixed use real estate, mezzanine lending and triple net lease property opportunities. Gaea is expected to raise approximately $66.3 million from third party investors to continue to advance its investment strategy. Piper Jaffray & Co. served as Gaea’s sole placement agent in the offering. Great Ajax is expected to retain an approximately 23.2% ownership interest in Gaea with third party investors expected to own the remaining approximately 76.8%. Gaea currently holds 14 multi-family rental properties with net carrying value of $39.0 million, four single-tenant triple net lease properties with net carrying value of $3.0 million and seven mezzanine loans with an unpaid principal balance of $2.2 million.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing re-performing loans, secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, non-performing loans. Great Ajax also originates and acquires loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquires multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. Great Ajax is externally managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC. The mortgage loans and other real estate assets held by Great Ajax are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. Great Ajax has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Great Ajax, including, without limitation, the completion of the offering, receipt of offering proceeds and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the Great Ajax Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2019. Great Ajax undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREAT AJAX CORP.
05:12pGREAT AJAX CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:12pGREAT AJAX CORP. : Announces Sale of Common Stock in Gaea Real Estate Corp.
BU
11/06GREAT AJAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/05GREAT AJAX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05GREAT AJAX CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
11/05GREAT AJAX CORP. : Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
BU
10/29GREAT AJAX CORP. : Schedules Its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release fo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66,7 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 35,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,57%
P/E ratio 2019 8,83x
P/E ratio 2020 9,19x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,68x
Capitalization 306 M
Chart GREAT AJAX CORP.
Duration : Period :
Great Ajax Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT AJAX CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 15,05  $
Spread / Highest target 9,63%
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence A. Mendelsohn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Russell A. Schaub President & Director
Mary B. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Steve L. Begleiter Independent Director
J. Kirk Ogren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT AJAX CORP.24.90%306
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.21%13 057
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-1.71%9 325
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.22.43%6 803
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.8.30%6 395
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.12.74%4 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group