InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Great Atlantic's New 218 Drill Program at the Porcupine Property in New Brunswick by its Optionee Fort St. James Nickel - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2018) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has announced that its optionee, Fort St. James Nickel Corp (TSXV: FTJ), has commenced the 2018 diamond drilling program at the Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - Rare Earth Element (REE) Property.

The Porcupine property, which cover approximately 2,830 hectares, is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the city of Miramichi, in central New Brunswick, Canada. Access is excellent with logging roads transecting the property.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a " video " which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com

The drilling program, permitted for up to 10 drill holes, is being conducted in the central region of the property targeting an area of base metal and silver mineralization discovered during a 2012 trenching program by Great Atlantic. The program is testing under and adjacent to a mineralized zone exposed in a 2012 trench (Line 4W Trench) by Great Atlantic, where a one-meter channel sample collected from this zone in 2012 was reported to return 5.48% zinc and 1.08% lead.

A qualified person has not verified this data as the sample location is no longer evident in the trench, although lead, zinc and copper sulfide mineralization in stringers/veins in volcanic rocks within this approximately 25 meter long east-west trending trench was verified by a qualified person.

Volcanic rocks are reported locally within the Porcupine Property. A boulder sample collected during 2012 in an adjacent trench (Line 3W Trench) was reported to return 20.7% lead, 6.89% zinc, 2.04% copper and 122 grams per tonne silver, although a qualified person has not verified these boulders/data as this trench has been reclaimed.

The Porcupine Property occurs within the Miramichi terrane which trends northeast-southwest through New Brunswick. The Miramichi terrane hosts numerous volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits in northeast New Brunswick in the famous Bathurst Camp. Many of these deposits were mined, including the historic Heath Steele Mine, located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of the Porcupine Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com . Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com