GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD    GTBDF   CA3901433035

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD (GTBDF)
  Report  
News 
News

IIROC Trade Halt - Great Bear Resources Ltd.

08/21/2018 | 09:00pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

Great Bear Resources Ltd.

TSX-V Symbol:

GBR

Reason:

At the Request of the Company - Pending News

Halt Time (ET)

14:53
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Chart GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Great Bear Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert James Scott Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Mario Ricci Director
R. Bob Singh Director & Vice President-Exploration
Douglas W. Ramshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD45.17%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-7.73%33 728
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%25 633
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%14 465
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-30.62%9 568
BOLIDEN AB-8.68%7 512
