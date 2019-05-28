Great Bear Drills New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Dixie: 12.33 g/t Gold Over 14.00 m Including 30.90 g/t Gold Over 4.60 m; 194.21 g/t Gold Over 2.00 m Including 759.38 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m Multiple Shallow Gold Zones at New "Bear-Rimini" Target

TSX-V: GBR
VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", TSX-V: GBR) today reported a significant new high-grade gold discovery, the "Bear-Rimini Zone", at its 100% owned Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario. Highlighted assay results from discovery drill hole DNW-011 are provided in Table 1.
Table 1: Highlighted results from discovery drill hole DNW-011 into the Bear-Rimini Zone.
Drill Hole
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width*
(m)
Width
(ft)
Gold
(g/t)
Gold
(oz/t)
Vertical
Depth
(m)
DNW-011
58.00
60.00
2.00
6.56
194.21
6.24
53
including
58.00
58.50
0.50
1.64
759.38
24.42
58.50
60.00
1.50
4.92
5.81
0.19
and
75.00
89.00
14.00
45.93
12.33
0.40
75.95
76.45
0.50
1.64
19.33
0.62
including
75.95
80.55
4.60
15.09
30.90
0.99
and including
78.45
80.55
2.10
6.89
60.27
1.94
71
and including
78.45
79.55
1.10
3.61
98.78
3.18
and including
78.95
79.55
0.60
1.97
130.97
4.21
and including
80.55
88.00
7.45
24.44
0.23
0.01
and including
88.00
89.00
1.00
3.28
27.15
0.87
81
and
119.00
169.60
50.60
166.01
0.74
0.02
108
*All widths are drill indicated core length as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true width at this time.
Highlights of Great Bear's most recent discovery include:
- The Bear-Rimini Zone is located 2.5 kilometres northwest of the Hinge Zone.
- The new discovery is hosted by a new exploration target, the "LP Fault", and adjacent lithologies. Airborne geophysics completed by Great Bear shows the LP Fault and a parallel structure, the "North Fault", are interpreted to transect the property for 18 kilometres of strike length as shown on Figure 1.
- DNW-011 intersected intervals of gold mineralization across 110 metres of core length and were strongest in a coarse quartz crystal lapilli tuff unit in the northern footwall of the fault. This is the first drill hole in the project's history to target this tuff unit. Complete assays from DNW-011 are provided in Table 2 at the end of this release.
- The LP Fault is interpreted as a major gold mineralization control and hydrothermal fluid conduit during Archean age gold mineralization. The generally 1 kilometre wide area between the LP and North Faults may represent a significant structural dilation zone where gold rich hydrothermal fluids accumulated.
- The LP Fault has a projected depth of 14 kilometres, extending to base of the continental crust/upper mantle as defined by the Lithoprobe Survey of the Red Lake district, as shown on Figure 2. A similar deep-seated structural feature was interpreted by the Survey to be spatially and genetically associated with the majority of gold mineralization along the main Red Lake mine trend (Zeng and Calvert, 2006) where over 30,000,000 ounces of gold have been produced.
- The LP Fault parallels highway 105, the main access corridor to Red Lake and is 1 to 3 kilometres from a powerline and paved road, and it is a 30 minute drive from the main Red Lake gold mine operated by Newmont Goldcorp Corp.
Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, "After recognizing a significant hydrothermal alteration zone in our previous round of regional drilling, we tested and discovered, in our first hole, a new zone of shallow high-grade gold associated with silicification of host rocks related to a crustal-scale structure we call the LP Fault. The fault marks a contact between mafic and felsic/intermediate rocks and is spatially associated with an 80 to 200 metre wide quartz sericite zone associated with highly anomalous to high-grade gold mineralization. We interpret the LP Fault to transect the property for approximately 18 kilometres of strike length. The new Bear-Rimini Zone joins the Hinge Zone as a significant new gold discovery and will be an additional focus of drilling through the remainder of 2019."
The Bear-Rimini Zone High-Grade Gold Discovery
- The shallowest current gold intercept in DNW-011 is only 53 metres vertically from surface; 759.38 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.
- A finer-scale map showing the location of the Bear-Rimini Zone, other gold zones and significant nearby drill intercepts into the LP Fault, with the location of the cross-section provided in this news release is provided in Figure 3.
- A cross section through the LP Fault and adjacent lithologies is shown on Figure 4.
- Gold in DNW-011 occurs as coarse to fine disseminations with minor accompanying sulphides as shown on Figure 5.
- DNW-011 was drilled from north to south across the quartz sericite zone Great Bear had previously intersected in hole DNW-008 (see news release of May 7, 2019; 34.6 metres of 0.55 g/t gold) and the LP Fault, and intersected two different zones of gold mineralization, which are distinguished by host rock type and proximity to the primary deformation zone within the LP Fault:
- High-grade gold is hosted by strained coarse quartz crystal lapilli tuff units affected by pervasive silica alteration (the "Silicified Zone") to the north of the LP Fault.
- Anomalous to moderate gold grades are hosted by a "Quartz-Sericite Zone" within and immediately adjacent to the LP Fault, in significantly strained fine quartz crystal tuffs and fine-grained intermediate tuffs.
Strike Potential of the Bear-Rimini Zone
- A total of 15 drill holes completed by previous explorers and Great Bear have intersected the Quartz-Sericite Zone along 2.5 kilometres of strike length of the LP Fault. All 15 (100%) of these drill holes encountered anomalous to moderate gold grades matching those observed in the Quartz-Sericite Zone in DNW-011 and DNW-008. Highlighted results are provided in Figure 3.
- These historical drill holes are interpreted to have been drilled south of the Silicified Zone intersected by DNW-011 and stayed entirely within the Quartz-Sericite Zone. The DNE holes drilled closest to the projected Silicified Zone (i.e. furthest north) had higher gold grades, including visible gold in drill core. Up to 80% of the total core length of some historical drill holes were never split and assayed by past explorers. Great Bear is currently re-logging and assaying unsampled mineralized intervals of core from all available historical drill holes from the area.
- While the LP Fault has 18 kilometres of interpreted strike length, the number of mineralized zones that may be hosted by the fault and adjacent units is not yet known, and the structural corridor is not necessarily mineralized along its entire length.
A three-dimensional representation of Great Bear's model of gold mineralization at the Bear-Rimini discovery as it relates to the 18 kilometre strike length of the LP Fault and other gold zones is provided in Figure 6.
The Company continues to undertake a fully funded, 60,000 metre drill program that is expected to continue through 2019. In order to accelerate the program, a second drill rig was added in early 2019, and a third drill rig is expected in the near future. Approximately 40,000 metres of drilling remain in the current program.
About Great Bear
Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GBR) is a well financed company based in Vancouver, Canada, managed by a team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration sector. Great Bear holds a 100% interest, royalty free, in its flagship Dixie property, which is road accessible year-round via Highway 105, a 15 minute drive from downtown Red Lake, Ontario. The Red Lake mining district is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Goldcorp Inc., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. Production from the Red Lake district does not necessarily reflect the mineralization that may, or may not be hosted on the Company's Dixie property. The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined multi kilometre gold mineralized structure similar to that associated with other producing gold mines in the district. In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in the Pakwash, Dedee and Sobel properties, which cover regionally significant gold-controlling structures and prospective geology. All of Great Bear's Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to SGS Canada Inc. in Red Lake, Ontario, and Activation Laboratories in Ancaster Ontario, both of which are accredited mineral analysis laboratories, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 3.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Chris Taylor"
Chris Taylor, President and CEO
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Lithology
Gold (g/t)
DNW-011
12
13
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.059
DNW-011
13
14
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.043
DNW-011
14
14.9
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.165
DNW-011
14.9
15.4
Mafic Dyke
0.022
DNW-011
15.4
16.4
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.475
DNW-011
16.4
17.4
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.069
DNW-011
17.4
18.4
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.017
DNW-011
18.4
19.4
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.006
DNW-011
19.4
20.4
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.01
DNW-011
20.4
20.9
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.451
DNW-011
20.9
21.9
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.005
DNW-011
21.9
22.9
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.017
DNW-011
22.9
24
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.002
DNW-011
24
25
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.002
DNW-011
25
26
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.043
DNW-011
26
27
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.002
DNW-011
27
28
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.023
DNW-011
28
29
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.067
DNW-011
29
30
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.074
DNW-011
30
30.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
1.013
DNW-011
30.5
31
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.083
DNW-011
31
32
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.156
DNW-011
32
33
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.069
DNW-011
33
34
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.028
DNW-011
34
35
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.032
DNW-011
35
36
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.025
DNW-011
36
37
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.055
DNW-011
37
37.8
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.023
DNW-011
37.8
38.45
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.007
DNW-011
38.45
39
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.012
DNW-011
39
39.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.016
DNW-011
39.5
40
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.013
DNW-011
40
40.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.138
DNW-011
40.5
41
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.008
DNW-011
41
42
Mafic Dyke
0.012
DNW-011
42
43
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.042
DNW-011
43
44
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.282
DNW-011
44
45
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.148
DNW-011
45
46
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.027
DNW-011
46
47
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.014
DNW-011
47
48
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.121
DNW-011
48
49
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.023
DNW-011
49
50
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.046
DNW-011
50
51
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.039
DNW-011
51
52
Mafic Dyke
0.05
DNW-011
52
53
Mafic Dyke
0.002
DNW-011
53
54
Mafic Dyke
0.006
DNW-011
54
55
Mafic Dyke
0.013
DNW-011
55
55.5
Mafic Dyke
0.38
DNW-011
55.5
56.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.015
DNW-011
56.5
57
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.016
DNW-011
57
57.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.022
DNW-011
57.5
58
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.128
DNW-011
58
58.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
759.38
DNW-011
58.5
59
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
2.247
DNW-011
59
60
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
7.598
DNW-011
60
60.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.027
DNW-011
60.5
61
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.061
DNW-011
61
62
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.246
DNW-011
62
63
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.054
DNW-011
63
63.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.098
DNW-011
63.5
64
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.013
DNW-011
64
65
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.022
DNW-011
65
65.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.03
DNW-011
65.5
66
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.002
DNW-011
66
67
Quartz Vein
0.033
DNW-011
67
68
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.002
DNW-011
68
68.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.024
DNW-011
68.5
69
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.009
DNW-011
69
69.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.012
DNW-011
69.5
70.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.023
DNW-011
70.5
71.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.027
DNW-011
71.5
72.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.029
DNW-011
72.5
73.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.679
DNW-011
73.5
74
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.084
DNW-011
74
74.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.073
DNW-011
74.5
75
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.085
DNW-011
75
75.95
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
1.702
DNW-011
75.95
76.45
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
19.33
DNW-011
76.45
76.95
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
2.186
DNW-011
76.95
77.45
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
1.16
DNW-011
77.45
77.95
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
7.311
DNW-011
77.95
78.45
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
1.177
DNW-011
78.45
78.95
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
60.15
DNW-011
78.95
79.55
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
130.97
DNW-011
79.55
80.05
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
25.99
DNW-011
80.05
80.55
Quartz Vein
9.829
DNW-011
80.55
81.05
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.391
DNW-011
81.05
82
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.236
DNW-011
82
83
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.195
DNW-011
83
84
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.074
DNW-011
84
85
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.164
DNW-011
85
86
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.522
DNW-011
86
87
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.134
DNW-011
87
88
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.224
DNW-011
88
89
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
27.15
DNW-011
89
90
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.075
DNW-011
90
91
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.048
DNW-011
91
92
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.02
DNW-011
92
93
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.249
DNW-011
93
94
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.024
DNW-011
94
95
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.035
DNW-011
95
96
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.036
DNW-011
96
97
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.054
DNW-011
97
98
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.04
DNW-011
98
98.8
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.162
DNW-011
98.8
99.3
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.009
DNW-011
99.3
100.3
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.137
DNW-011
100.3
101.3
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.18
DNW-011
101.3
102
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.068
DNW-011
102
103
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.126
DNW-011
103
104
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.207
DNW-011
104
105
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.199
DNW-011
105
105.9
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.126
DNW-011
105.9
107.2
Mafic Dyke
0.734
DNW-011
107.2
107.7
Mafic Dyke
0.069
DNW-011
107.7
108.2
Quartz Vein
0.036
DNW-011
108.2
108.7
Quartz Vein
0.006
DNW-011
108.7
109.2
Quartz Vein
0.028
DNW-011
109.2
109.7
Quartz Vein
0.066
DNW-011
109.7
110.2
Quartz Vein
1.746
DNW-011
110.2
111
Quartz Vein
0.329
DNW-011
111
111.95
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.679
DNW-011
111.95
112.25
Intermediate Tuff
0.087
DNW-011
112.25
112.8
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.027
DNW-011
112.8
114
intermediate tuff
0.417
DNW-011
114
115
intermediate tuff
0.375
DNW-011
115
116.1
intermediate tuff
0.183
DNW-011
116.1
117
intermediate tuff
0.024
DNW-011
117
118
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.018
DNW-011
118
119
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.076
DNW-011
119
120
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.521
DNW-011
120
121
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.189
DNW-011
121
122
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.913
DNW-011
122
123
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.042
DNW-011
123
124
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.106
DNW-011
124
125
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.054
DNW-011
125
126
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.027
DNW-011
126
127
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.149
DNW-011
127
127.95
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.135
DNW-011
127.95
129
Mafic Tuff
1.239
DNW-011
129
130
Mafic Tuff
2.959
DNW-011
130
131
Mafic Tuff
1.042
DNW-011
131
132
Mafic Tuff
0.601
DNW-011
132
133
Mafic Tuff
0.564
DNW-011
133
134.05
Mafic Tuff
0.871
DNW-011
134.05
134.65
Mafic Tuff
2.136
DNW-011
134.65
135.65
Intermediate Tuff
0.524
DNW-011
135.65
136.85
Intermediate Tuff
2.658
DNW-011
136.85
138
Intermediate Tuff
1.179
DNW-011
138
139
Felsic Tuff
0.622
DNW-011
139
139.75
Felsic Tuff
0.745
DNW-011
139.75
140.25
Felsic Tuff
2.833
DNW-011
140.25
140.75
Felsic Tuff
0.371
DNW-011
140.75
141.25
Felsic Tuff
1.222
DNW-011
141.25
141.75
Felsic Tuff
2.115
DNW-011
141.75
142.25
Felsic Tuff
1.644
DNW-011
142.25
142.75
Felsic Tuff
0.453
DNW-011
142.75
143.25
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.904
DNW-011
143.25
144.1
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.924
DNW-011
144.1
145
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.349
DNW-011
145
146
Felsic Tuff
0.154
DNW-011
146
147
Felsic Tuff
0.295
DNW-011
147
147.85
Felsic Tuff
0.135
DNW-011
147.85
148.15
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.055
DNW-011
148.15
149.65
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.049
DNW-011
149.65
150.15
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.002
DNW-011
150.15
151
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.214
DNW-011
151
152.25
Felsic Tuff
0.196
DNW-011
152.25
153
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.214
DNW-011
153
154
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.456
DNW-011
154
155
Felsic Tuff
2.454
DNW-011
155
156
Felsic Tuff
0.33
DNW-011
156
156.65
Felsic Tuff
0.237
DNW-011
156.65
157.65
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
1.911
DNW-011
157.65
158.65
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.365
DNW-011
158.65
159.65
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.597
DNW-011
159.65
160.65
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
2.042
DNW-011
160.65
161.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.266
DNW-011
161.5
162.5
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.123
DNW-011
162.5
163.5
Felsic Tuff
0.04
DNW-011
163.5
164.5
Felsic Tuff
0.053
DNW-011
164.5
165.65
Felsic Tuff
0.181
DNW-011
165.65
166.15
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.061
DNW-011
166.15
167
Felsic Lapilli Tuff
0.268
DNW-011
167
168
Felsic Tuff
0.155
DNW-011
168
168.6
Mafic Dyke
6.391
DNW-011
168.6
169.6
Felsic Tuff
0.141
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This new release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
We seek safe harbor
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-bear-drills-new-high-grade-gold-discovery-at-dixie-12-33-gt-gold-over-14-00-m-including-30-90-gt-gold-over-4-60-m-194-21-gt-gold-over-2-00-m-including-759-38-gt-gold-over-0-50-m-multiple-shallow-gold-zones-at-new-bear-300857593.html
SOURCE Great Bear Resources Ltd.