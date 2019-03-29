Great Bear Resources Inc., Great High-Grade Gold Results, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - Chris Taylor, President & CEO of Great Bear Resources speaks about the company's key gold project in Ontario.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/great-bear-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Great Bear Resources is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar. 31, 2019, throughout the day and evening.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GBR)

greatbearresources.ca

