GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD

(GBR)
News 
Official Publications

Great Bear Resources Inc., Great High-Grade Gold Results, CEO Clip Video

03/29/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - Chris Taylor, President & CEO of Great Bear Resources speaks about the company's key gold project in Ontario.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/great-bear-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Great Bear Resources is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar. 31, 2019, throughout the day and evening.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GBR)

greatbearresources.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43779


© Newsfilecorp 2019
