Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Great Canadian Gaming Corporation    GC   CA3899141020

GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

(GC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Canadian Gaming : CASINO NEW BRUNSWICK INCLUDED IN THE NEXT PHASE OF NEW BRUNSWICK'S COVID-19 RECOVERY PLAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 10:32am EDT

June 23, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC) ('Great Canadian' or the 'Company') announced today that the New Brunswick Lotteries and Gaming Corporation ('NBLGC') has confirmed that casinos are included as part of the next phase of the Province's 'COVID-19 recovery plan', allowing all businesses in the Province to reopen as of June 26, 2020 that adhere to appropriate distancing, sanitizing and operational plans that respect Public Health Guidelines.

READ MORE

Disclaimer

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP
10:32aGREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Casino new brunswick included in the next phase of new b..
PU
09:05aGREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Casino New Brunswick Included in the Next Phase of New B..
AQ
06/15GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP : oration Receives Approval to Reopen in Nova Scotia;..
AQ
06/02GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for 5.25% Senior Unse..
AQ
05/07GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/05GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04/30GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
AQ
04/24GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 5 and Virtua..
AQ
03/24GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Announces Extension of Over-Allotment Option
AQ
03/23GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : A Message From Peter Meredith, Chairman of the Board of ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 876 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 185 M 1 188 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,25 CAD
Last Close Price 29,00 CAD
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,90%
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney N. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Graham Meredith Chairman
Matthew Anfinson Chief Operating Officer
Thomas W. Gaffney Independent Director
Larry William Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION-32.62%1 185
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-32.95%35 352
WYNN RESORTS-40.00%8 926
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-46.59%8 764
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-16.85%6 627
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.90%6 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group