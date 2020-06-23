Great Canadian Gaming : CASINO NEW BRUNSWICK INCLUDED IN THE NEXT PHASE OF NEW BRUNSWICK'S COVID-19 RECOVERY PLAN

June 23, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC) ('Great Canadian' or the 'Company') announced today that the New Brunswick Lotteries and Gaming Corporation ('NBLGC') has confirmed that casinos are included as part of the next phase of the Province's 'COVID-19 recovery plan', allowing all businesses in the Province to reopen as of June 26, 2020 that adhere to appropriate distancing, sanitizing and operational plans that respect Public Health Guidelines.

