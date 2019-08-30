Log in
Great Eagle : CLOSURE OF REGISTERS OF MEMBERS

08/30/2019 | 07:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 41)

CLOSURE OF REGISTERS OF MEMBERS

On 30 August 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (the "Company") has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK33 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Dividend"), payable on 17 October 2019 to those shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Registers of Members of the Company on Tuesday, 8 October 2019.

The Registers of Members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 30 September 2019 to Tuesday, 8 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the 2019 Interim Dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 27 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Great Eagle Holdings Limited

WONG Mei Ling, Marina

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. LO Ka Shui (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. LO Hong Sui, Antony, Madam LAW Wai Duen, Mr. LO Chun Him, Alexander, Mr. KAN Tak Kwong (General Manager) and Mr. CHU Shik Pui being the Executive Directors; Madam LO TO Lee Kwan, Mr. LO Hong Sui, Vincent and Dr. LO Ying Sui being the Non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHENG Hoi Chuen, Vincent, Professor WONG Yue Chim, Richard, Mrs. LEE Pui Ling, Angelina, Mr. LEE Siu Kwong, Ambrose and Professor POON Ka Yeung, Larry being the Independent Non-executive Directors.

Please also refer to the published version of this announcement in China Daily on 2 September 2019.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:50:04 UTC
