Great Eagle : Closure of Registers of Members

(Stock Code: 41)

CLOSURE OF REGISTERS OF MEMBERS

On 6 March 2019, the Board of the Directors (the "Board") of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (the "Company") has resolved to recommend a final dividend of HK50 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the Registers of Members of the Company (the "Registers of Members") on Monday, 3 June 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 (the "2019AGM").

The Registers of Members will be closed during the following periods and during these periods, no transfer of shares will be registered:

(i)To attend and vote at the 2019 AGM

For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM, the Registers of Members will be closed from Thursday, 16 May 2019 to Wednesday, 22 May 2019, both days inclusive.

In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 May 2019.