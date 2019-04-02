Great Eagle : Closure of Registers of Members

(ii)To qualify for the proposed 2018 final dividend
For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to the proposed 2018 final dividend, the Registers of Members will be closed from Wednesday, 29 May 2019 to Monday, 3 June 2019, both days inclusive.
In order to qualify for the proposed 2018 final dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Branch Share Registrar for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.
Shareholders will be given the option to receive the proposed 2018 final dividend of HK50 cents per share in new shares in lieu of cash. The scrip dividend arrangement is subject to: (1) the approval of the proposed 2018 final dividend at the 2019 AGM; and (2) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of and permission to deal in the new shares to be issued pursuant thereto.
A circular containing details of the scrip dividend arrangement will be despatched to the Shareholders, together with the form of election for scrip dividend (if appropriate), in June 2019. Dividend warrants and share certificates in respect of the proposed 2018 final dividend are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on 8 July 2019.
By Order of the Board
Great Eagle Holdings Limited
WONG Mei Ling, Marina
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 3 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. LO Ka Shui (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. LO Hong Sui, Antony, Madam LAW Wai Duen, Mr. LO Chun Him, Alexander, Mr. KAN Tak Kwong (General Manager) and Mr. CHU Shik Pui being the Executive Directors; Madam LO TO Lee Kwan, Mr. LO Hong Sui, Vincent and Dr. LO Ying Sui being the Non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHENG Hoi Chuen, Vincent, Professor WONG Yue Chim, Richard, Mrs. LEE Pui Ling, Angelina, Mr. LEE Siu Kwong, Ambrose and Professor POON Ka Yeung, Larry being the Independent Non-executive Directors.
