GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0041)
Great Eagle : Closure of Registers of Members

04/02/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 41)

CLOSURE OF REGISTERS OF MEMBERS

On 6 March 2019, the Board of the Directors (the "Board") of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (the "Company") has resolved to recommend a final dividend of HK50 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the Registers of Members of the Company (the "Registers of Members") on Monday, 3 June 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 (the "2019AGM").

The Registers of Members will be closed during the following periods and during these periods, no transfer of shares will be registered:

(i)To attend and vote at the 2019 AGM

For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM, the Registers of Members will be closed from Thursday, 16 May 2019 to Wednesday, 22 May 2019, both days inclusive.

In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 May 2019.

1

(ii)To qualify for the proposed 2018 final dividend

For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to the proposed 2018 final dividend, the Registers of Members will be closed from Wednesday, 29 May 2019 to Monday, 3 June 2019, both days inclusive.

In order to qualify for the proposed 2018 final dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Branch Share Registrar for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.

Shareholders will be given the option to receive the proposed 2018 final dividend of HK50 cents per share in new shares in lieu of cash. The scrip dividend arrangement is subject to: (1) the approval of the proposed 2018 final dividend at the 2019 AGM; and (2) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of and permission to deal in the new shares to be issued pursuant thereto.

A circular containing details of the scrip dividend arrangement will be despatched to the Shareholders, together with the form of election for scrip dividend (if appropriate), in June 2019. Dividend warrants and share certificates in respect of the proposed 2018 final dividend are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on 8 July 2019.

By Order of the Board

Great Eagle Holdings Limited

WONG Mei Ling, Marina

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. LO Ka Shui (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. LO Hong Sui, Antony, Madam LAW Wai Duen, Mr. LO Chun Him, Alexander, Mr. KAN Tak Kwong (General Manager) and Mr. CHU Shik Pui being the Executive Directors; Madam LO TO Lee Kwan, Mr. LO Hong Sui, Vincent and Dr. LO Ying Sui being the Non-executive Directors; and Mr. CHENG Hoi Chuen, Vincent, Professor WONG Yue Chim, Richard, Mrs. LEE Pui Ling, Angelina, Mr. LEE Siu Kwong, Ambrose and Professor POON Ka Yeung, Larry being the Independent Non-executive Directors.

Please also refer to the published version of this announcement in China Daily on 3 April 2019.

2

Disclaimer

Great Eagle Holdings Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:11:07 UTC
