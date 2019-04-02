Log in
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0041)
Great Eagle : General Mandates to Buy-back and to Issue Shares, Re-election of Retiring Directors, Proposed Adoption of New Share Option Scheme and Termination of The Operation of The Existing Share Option Scheme and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

0
04/02/2019 | 06:12am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Great Eagle Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Stock Code: 41)

GENERAL MANDATES TO BUY-BACK AND TO ISSUE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND

TERMINATION OF THE OPERATION

OF THE EXISTING SHARE OPTION SCHEME

AND

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Great Eagle Holdings Limited to be held at Yat Tung Heen, 2nd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 4:00 p.m. is set out on pages N1 to N6 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to be present at the 2019 AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at 33rd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the 2019 AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2019 AGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.

3 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

2.

Proposed General Mandates to Buy-back and to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . .

6

3.

Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

4.Proposed Adoption of New Share Option Scheme and Termination of the

Operation of the Existing Share Option Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

5.2019 Annual General Meeting, Closure of Registers of Members

and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

6.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

7.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

8.

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Appendix I

-

Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

Appendix II

-

Details of the Retiring Directors to be Re-elected . . . . . . . .

17

Appendix III

- Summary of the principal terms of the

New Share Option Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

N1

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"2019 AGM"

the AGM to be convened at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 22 May 2019,

notice of which is set out on pages N1 to N6 of this circular

"Adoption Date"

22 May 2019 (the date on which the New Share Option

Scheme to be adopted by resolution of the Company in general

meeting)

"AGM"

annual general meeting of the Company

"Allotment Date"

the date on which Shares are allotted to the Grantee (or

his or her legal representatives) pursuant to the Option

granted and exercised hereunder

"associate" or "close associate"

has the same meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules

"Auditor"

the auditor for the time being of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day"

any day in which the Stock Exchange is open for the business

of dealing in securities

"Buy-back Mandate"

the general and unconditional mandate to exercise all the power

of the Company to buy-back issued and fully-paid Shares not

exceeding 10 percent of the aggregate nominal amount of the

Shares in issue at the date of passing of the resolution

"Bye-laws"

The bye-laws of the Company as may be amended from time

to time

"Commencement Date"

in respect of any particular Option, the date upon which the

Option is deemed to be granted and accepted in accordance

with paragraph 3.3 in Appendix III to this circular

"Company"

Great Eagle Holdings Limited

"connected person" or

has the same meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules

"core connected person"

"Date of Grant"

the date on which an Option is offered to a Participant

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

1

DEFINITIONS

"Exercise Period"

in respect of any particular Option, the period to be notified by

the Board to each Grantee which the Board may in its absolute

discretion determine, save that such period shall not be

more than 10 years from the Date of Grant

"Existing Share Option Scheme"

The share option scheme adopted by the Company

pursuant to an ordinary resolution passed on 27 May 2009.

Pursuant to which the Board may grant options to, inter alia,

eligible employees, including executive directors of

the Company and its subsidiaries, to subscribe for shares in

the Company

"Grantee"

any Participant who accepts the offer of the grant of an Option

in accordance with the terms of the New Share Option

Scheme, and where the context permits, any person who is

entitled to any such Option in consequence of the death of the

original Grantee

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Issue Mandate"

the general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal

with Shares (and securities exercisable or convertible into

Shares) with an aggregate nominal value not exceeding

20 percent of the aggregate nominal amount of the Shares

in issue at the date of passing of the resolution

"Latest Practicable Date"

29 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

referred to in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"Member of the Group"

means any of the subsidiaries, associated companies and/or

joint ventures of the Company

"New Share Option Scheme"

the share option scheme proposed to be adopted at the

2019 AGM, the principal terms of which are set out in

Appendix III to this circular

"Notice"

the notice convening the 2019 AGM dated 3 April 2019 as

set out on pages N1 to N6 of this circular

2

DEFINITIONS

"Offer Date"

the date on which an Option is offered to a Participant

"Option"

an option to subscribe for Shares granted pursuant to

the New Share Option Scheme

"Option Period"

in respect of any particular Option, the period of 36 months

commencing on the expiry of 24 months after the

Commencement Date and expiring on the last day of the

36 month period or such other period to be determined by

the Board at its absolute discretion and notified by the Board

to each Grantee as being the period during which an Option

may be exercised, such period to expire not later than

10 years from the Date of Grant of the Option. The Board

may also provide restrictions on the exercise of such Option

during the period an Option may be exercised as provided in

paragraph 5.2 in Appendix III to this circular

"Participant"

any person the Board may select to be offered an Option,

subject to compliance with applicable laws, including, without

limitation, any full-time or part-time employee of the

Company or any Member of the Group, any executive or

non-executive director of the Company, any Member of the

Group and any business associate, agent, contractor, business

partner, consultant, adviser, supplier, customer, subcontractor,

joint venture partner or business alliance of the Company or

any Member of the Group

"SFO"

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.50 each in the share capital of

the Company, or if there has been a subdivision, consolidation,

reclassification of or reconstruction of the share capital of the

Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share

capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subscription Price"

the price per Share at which a Grantee may subscribe for

Shares on the exercise of an Option

"Takeovers Code"

Code on Takeovers and Mergers

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Eagle Holdings Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:11:07 UTC
