Great Eagle : General Mandates to Buy-back and to Issue Shares, Re-election of Retiring Directors, Proposed Adoption of New Share Option Scheme and Termination of The Operation of The Existing Share Option Scheme and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

(Stock Code: 41)

GENERAL MANDATES TO BUY-BACK AND TO ISSUE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND

TERMINATION OF THE OPERATION

OF THE EXISTING SHARE OPTION SCHEME

AND

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Great Eagle Holdings Limited to be held at Yat Tung Heen, 2nd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 4:00 p.m. is set out on pages N1 to N6 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to be present at the 2019 AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at 33rd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the 2019 AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2019 AGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.

3 April 2019