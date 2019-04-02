Great Eagle : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Notes:
1.A member entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. The person appointed to act as proxy need not be a member of the Company.
2.In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the office of the Company at 33rd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person should you so wish. In the event that you attend the Annual General Meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be) after having lodged a form of proxy, the form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
3.When there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Annual General Meeting either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Annual General Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the Registers of Members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. Several executors or administrators of a deceased member in whose name any share stands shall for this purpose be deemed joint holders thereof.
4.The Registers of Members of the Company will be closed during the following periods and during these periods, no transfer of shares will be registered:
(i)To attend and vote at the 2019 Annual General Meeting
For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Registers of Members will be closed from Thursday, 16 May 2019 to Wednesday, 22 May 2019, both days inclusive.
In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the 2019 Annual General Meeting, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (the "Branch Share Registrar") for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 May 2019.
(ii)To qualify for the proposed 2018 final dividend
For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to the proposed 2018 final dividend, the Registers of Members will be closed from Wednesday, 29 May 2019 to Monday, 3 June 2019, both days inclusive.
In order to qualify for the proposed 2018 final dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Branch Share Registrar for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.
5.The Board of Directors has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK50 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2018. Taken together with the interim dividend of HK33 cents per share paid on 19 October 2018, the total dividend for the year 2018 is HK83 cents per share. Dividend warrants and share certificates in respect of the proposed 2018 final dividend are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on 8 July 2019.