Great Eagle : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

11."THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (c) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution shall authorise the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c)the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted, issued or dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined), (ii) the exercise of the subscription or conversion rights attaching to any warrants, convertible bonds or other securities issued by the Company which are convertible into shares of the Company, (iii) any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to participants of shares or rights to acquire shares in the capital of the Company, or (iv) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company, shall not exceed the 20 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue at the date of passing this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(d)for the purpose of this Resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of:

(i)the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended) (or any other applicable law of Bermuda) to be held; and

(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.