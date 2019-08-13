Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Second Quarter Net Investment Income of $0.29 per Share; Board Set Fourth Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.083 per Share per Month; Issued New Senior Unsecured Notes

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our” or “GECC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(1)

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $3.0 million, or $0.29 per share, equating to 1.2x distribution coverage for the quarter.

In August 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) set monthly distributions of $0.083 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a yield of approximately 9.7% on June 30, 2019 net asset value (“NAV”).

Net assets on June 30, 2019 were approximately $103.6 million. NAV per share on June 30, 2019 was $10.30, as compared to NAV per share of $10.89 on March 31, 2019, driven primarily by unrealized losses in certain of our investments in Avanti Communications Group, plc

We had approximately $0.4 million of net realized gains during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or approximately $0.04 per share, and net unrealized depreciation of approximately $7.8 million, or approximately $0.76 per share. Unrealized depreciation in the Avanti Communications Group, plc investments accounted for $6.7 million of the $7.8 million net unrealized loss during the quarter

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we invested approximately $61.7 million across 15 investments (2) , including three new issuers. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we monetized (in part or in full) approximately $36.6 million across 16 investments (3) .

We issued $45 million of 6.50% senior unsecured bonds due June 2024 during the second and third quarter (NASDAQ: GECCN).

We repurchased 397,719 GECC shares in the open market during the quarter ended June 30, 2019

“I’m pleased to report that NII covered our base distribution by such a wide margin this quarter,” remarked Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our team continues to be encouraged by the portfolio’s performance, outlook and increasing diversity.”

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of June 30, 2019, we held 27 debt investments, totaling approximately $173.2 million and representing 84.8% of the fair market value of our total investments. First lien and/or secured debt investments comprised 100.0% of the fair market value of our debt investments. As of the same date, we held seven equity investments, totaling approximately $31.0 million and representing 15.2% of the fair market value of our total investments.

As of June 30, 2019, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was 11.4%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 74.4% of the fair market value of debt investments.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we deployed approximately $61.7 million into 15 investments (which included investments in three new companies and 10 existing portfolio companies)(2). The weighted average price of the debt deployment activity was 98% of par, carrying a weighted average current yield of 10.9%.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we monetized, in part or in full, 16 investments for approximately $36.6 million(3), at a weighted average current yield of 10.8%. Our weighted average realized price was par.

LEGACY FULL CIRCLE PORTFOLIO

Since the Full Circle Capital Corporation (“Full Circle”) merger closed in November 2016, we have been diligently focused on monetizing the legacy portfolio. To date, we have exited 24 positions across 16 portfolio companies, realizing an aggregate total return of $5.1 million. These realized gains represents 109% of NAV, a significant achievement given the market’s previous assessment of this portfolio.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $6.7 million, or $0.66 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $3.7 million, or $0.36 per share.

Net realized gains for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $0.4 million, or $0.04 per share. Net unrealized depreciation from investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $7.8 million, or $0.76 per share.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2019, available liquidity from cash and money market investments was approximately $52.8 million, exclusive of our holdings of United States Treasury Bills. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2019 was $121.5 million, comprised of our 6.50% senior notes due September 2022 (NASDAQ: GECCL), our 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM) and our newly issued 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN). Our asset coverage ratio was approximately 185.6% and our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.17x.

SELECT SUBSEQUENT ACTIVITY

PE Facility Solutions, LLC

On May 10, 2019, PE Facility Solutions, LLC (“PEFS”), a majority-owned subsidiary of GECC, entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell substantially all of its assets to Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC for $23.75 million. The sale was completed on July 31, 2019. In connection with this sale, GECC’s Revolving Loan and Term Loan A to PEFS were repaid at par plus accrued interest and GECC received a partial repayment of its Term Loan B. We anticipate that the remaining balance of the Term Loan B will be repaid over time from collections of account receivables and the release of escrowed purchase price.



Distributions



In August 2019, our Board set the monthly distributions for the fourth quarter of 2019 at a rate of $0.083 per share, representing an annualized base distribution yield of 9.7% on June 30, 2019 NAV.



Our distribution policy has been designed to set an annual base distribution rate that is covered by NII. From time to time, as catalyst-driven investments are realized or when we out-earn our declared distributions, we may supplement monthly distributions with special distributions from NII generated in excess of the declared distributions(4).

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Great Elm Capital Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 820-8297; international callers should dial +1 (661) 378-9758. Participants should enter the Conference ID 5665734 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations .

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oqxawux9 .

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC targets special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:

(1) The per share figures are based on a weighted average of shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2019, except where such amounts need to be adjusted to be consistent with the financial highlights of our consolidated financial statements.

(2) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills and money market mutual funds.

(3) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills and money market mutual funds.

(4) There can be no assurance that any such supplemental amounts will be received or realized, or even if received and realized, distributed or available for distribution. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Distributions are declared by the Board out of the funds legally available therefor.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investments Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $144,040 and $137,852, respectively) $ 135,222 $ 128,318 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $124,914 and $78,093, respectively) 124,908 78,085 Affiliated investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $97,833 and $89,854, respectively) 40,074 35,665 Controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $29,622 and $20,648, respectively) 28,922 20,203 Total investments 329,126 262,271 Cash and cash equivalents 2,543 4,167 Receivable for investments sold 25 10,887 Interest receivable 2,190 3,255 Dividends receivable 57 9 Due from portfolio company 591 555 Due from affiliates 15 5 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10 414 Total assets $ 334,557 $ 281,563 Liabilities Notes payable 6.50% due September 18, 2022 (including unamortized discount

of $994 and $1,141, respectively) $ 31,637 $ 31,490 Notes payable 6.75% due January 31, 2025 (including unamortized discount

of $1,452 and $1,588, respectively) 44,947 44,811 Notes payable 6.50% due June 30, 2024 (including unamortized discount

of $2,200 and $0, respectively) 40,300 - Payable for investments purchased 104,109 84,102 Interest payable 453 354 Distributions payable 835 3,441 Accrued incentive fees payable 6,867 5,422 Due to affiliates 957 1,069 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 812 758 Total liabilities $ 230,917 $ 171,447 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) $ - $ - Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,

10,062,682 shares issued and outstanding and 10,652,401 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively) $ 101 $ 107 Additional paid-in capital 193,253 198,247 Accumulated losses (89,714 ) (88,238 ) Total net assets $ 103,640 $ 110,116 Total liabilities and net assets $ 334,557 $ 281,563 Net asset value per share $ 10.30 $ 10.34





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 3,673 $ 3,925 $ 7,522 $ 7,037 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) - - - - Affiliated investments 213 777 411 1,198 Affiliated investments (PIK) 940 1,514 1,815 4,567 Controlled investments 539 555 1,053 1,110 Controlled investments (PIK) 299 211 583 435 Total interest income 5,664 6,982 11,384 14,347 Dividend income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 138 49 211 155 Controlled investments 400 - 800 - Total dividend income 538 49 1,011 155 Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 32 29 132 42 Affiliated investments 2 87 2 90 Affiliated investments (PIK) 456 - 456 - Controlled investments 19 15 39 26 Total other income 509 131 629 158 Total investment income $ 6,711 $ 7,162 $ 13,024 $ 14,660 Expenses: Management fees $ 742 $ 754 $ 1,448 $ 1,447 Incentive fees 749 (2,149 ) 1,445 (1,183 ) Administration fees 241 487 452 797 Custody fees 15 15 30 29 Directors’ fees 49 50 99 99 Professional services 229 294 468 465 Interest expense 1,571 1,456 3,025 2,731 Other expenses 120 177 278 331 Total expenses $ 3,716 $ 1,084 $ 7,245 $ 4,716 Net investment income $ 2,995 $ 6,078 $ 5,779 $ 9,944 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investment transactions: Net realized gain (loss) from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 410 $ 810 $ 1,018 $ 917 Affiliated investments - - - - Controlled investments - - - 210 Total net realized gain (loss) 410 810 1,018 1,127 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (1,425 ) 2,527 718 (1,888 ) Affiliated investments (6,693 ) (6,566 ) (3,570 ) (10,062 ) Controlled investments 335 (201 ) (255 ) (512 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (7,783 ) (4,240 ) (3,107 ) (12,462 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (7,373 ) $ (3,430 ) $ (2,089 ) $ (11,335 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (4,378 ) $ 2,648 $ 3,690 $ (1,391 ) Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.29 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.93 Earnings per share (basic and diluted): $ (0.43 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 10,239,631 10,652,401 10,439,572 10,652,401



