GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

(GLDD)
My previous session
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock : Receives 2019 Environmental Stewardship Award

0
04/02/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

At the 2019 Maritime Association of South Carolina Annual Meeting and Gala, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) was awarded the Environmental Stewardship Award. This prestigious award is granted for exemplary performance in protecting the environment by advancing awareness, upholding safety best practices, and providing training to prepare for 'worst case' scenarios. The award is presented annually in honor of diligent stewardship of community and natural surroundings. GLDD is highly honored and humbled to be recognized alongside previous award winners such as, South Carolina State Port Authority, Carnival Corporation, Maersk Line, and Kinder Morgan Terminals.

Photo: Jonathan Archer (at right), VP & General Manager at Moran Charleston and past President of the Maritime Association of South Carolina, presents the Environmental Stewardship Award to GLDD's David Johanson (at left).

Disclaimer

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 17:46:08 UTC
GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK : Receives 2019 Environmental Stewardship Award
PU
02/26GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/20GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
02/20GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
02/13Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2018 Fourth Q..
GL
01/08GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK : Announces Receipt of $93 Million Corpus Christi Chan..
AQ
01/04GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK : Announces Receipt of $93 Million Corpus Christi Chan..
AQ
01/03Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $93 Million Corpus Christi Channel Deepening..
GL
2018GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK : Reports Third Quarter Results
PU
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 729 M
EBIT 2019 69,4 M
Net income 2019 28,3 M
Debt 2019 325 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,45
P/E ratio 2020 19,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 569 M
NameTitle
Lasse J. Petterson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence R. Dickerson Chairman
Kyle D. Johnson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark W. Marinko Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carl A. Albert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION35.95%563
VINCI21.49%58 212
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD--.--%40 973
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION9.47%38 287
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.76%28 089
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD8.01%26 496
