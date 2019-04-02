Great Lakes Dredge & Dock : Receives 2019 Environmental Stewardship Award

At the 2019 Maritime Association of South Carolina Annual Meeting and Gala, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) was awarded the Environmental Stewardship Award. This prestigious award is granted for exemplary performance in protecting the environment by advancing awareness, upholding safety best practices, and providing training to prepare for 'worst case' scenarios. The award is presented annually in honor of diligent stewardship of community and natural surroundings. GLDD is highly honored and humbled to be recognized alongside previous award winners such as, South Carolina State Port Authority, Carnival Corporation, Maersk Line, and Kinder Morgan Terminals.

Photo: Jonathan Archer (at right), VP & General Manager at Moran Charleston and past President of the Maritime Association of South Carolina, presents the Environmental Stewardship Award to GLDD's David Johanson (at left).