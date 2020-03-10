Great Lakes Dredge & Dock : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Represents restricted stock units awarded pursuant to satisfaction of performance conditions per the terms of the Special Incentive Program granted on March 8, 2018. These units vest on December 31, 2020.
Represents shares awarded pursuant to satisfaction of performance conditions per the terms of Ms. LaVoy's performance-based restricted stock units granted on March 8, 2018.
This filing also adds 793 shares of Common Stock acquired under the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Program.
Remarks:
/s/Kathleen M. LaVoy
03/10/2020
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 23:49:00 UTC