Great Lakes Dredge & Dock : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Petterson Lasse Great Lakes Dredge & Dock CORP[ (Check all applicable) GLDD ] X Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title Other (specify (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) C/O GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP., CEO 03/15/2020 2122 YORK ROAD, SECOND FLOOR 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person OAK BROOK IL 60523 Form filed by More than One Reporting (City) (State) (Zip) Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 03/15/2020 F 13,201 D $7.47 849,255(1) D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed 3 and 4) Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Explanation of Responses: 1. Total reflects an increase from prior holdings of 29,797 shares previously inadvertently excluded from total holdings on March 15, 2019. Remarks: /s/Kathleen M. LaVoy, by 03/17/2020 Power of Attorney ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).