Great Lakes Dredge & Dock : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Petterson Lasse

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock CORP[

(Check all applicable)

GLDD ]

X

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

C/O GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP.,

CEO

03/15/2020

2122 YORK ROAD, SECOND FLOOR

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

OAK BROOK IL

60523

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

03/15/2020

F

13,201

D

$7.47

849,255(1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Total reflects an increase from prior holdings of 29,797 shares previously inadvertently excluded from total holdings on March 15, 2019.

Remarks:

/s/Kathleen M. LaVoy, by

03/17/2020

Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:11 UTC
