Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.    GSBC

GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.

(GSBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Change in Format for its 31st Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:16am EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, determined that due to the emerging impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s stockholders, directors, employees, and others, this year’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting over the internet and will not be held at a physical location. Stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting via a live webcast. 

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Holders of record of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. common stock at the close of business on the record date, February 27, 2020, can vote during the live webcast of the Annual Meeting or by proxy. Please see the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement available on the Company’s website, www.GreatSouthernBank.com, (click “About” then “Investor Relations”) for additional information about the virtual meeting.   

With total assets of $5.0 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

CONTACT: Kelly Polonus, Great Southern, 1.417.895.5242 
kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, IN
09:29aGREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09:16aGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Change in Format for its 31st Annual M..
GL
03/26GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP : Bank Commits Up to $300,000 for COVID-19 Response
AQ
03/18GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/18Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces quarterly dividend
GL
03/06GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/03GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Preliminary Earnings Relea..
AQ
01/27GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01/27GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP : to Hold 31st Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
01/27Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Hold 31st Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 204 M
EBIT 2020 92,2 M
Net income 2020 60,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,21%
P/E ratio 2020 9,15x
P/E ratio 2021 9,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,64x
Capitalization 546 M
Chart GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,00  $
Last Close Price 38,44  $
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Turner Chairman
Douglas W. Marrs Secretary & Vice President-Operations
Rex A. Copeland Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Treasurer
Linton J. Thomason Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.-39.29%546
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.61%301 619
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%202 797
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.49%198 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group