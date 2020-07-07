Log in
Great Thunder's CEO Contributes Claims Bordering its Northbound Properties & Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Project

07/07/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 6 additional claims covering 331.79 hectares to expand its 100%-owned Northbound & Northbound Extension Properties located in the Fenelon Gold camp in Quebec.

Great Thunder's CEO, Blair Naughty, stated, "I have had a lifelong passion for mining exploration. I'm a very active stalker and purchaser of land claims. I acquired these claims many months ago bordering what ended up being properties purchased by Great Thunder Gold. Now, as CEO and the largest shareholder, I felt compelled to contribute the claims to the company's ever-growing land position in the Fenelon camp for a nominal $1"

Great Thunder Expands its Foothold in the Fenelon Gold Camp with the Naughty Claims, an Expansion of the Northbound & Northbound Extension Properties

The Naughty Claims

Similar to Great Thunder's Northbound & Northbound Extension properties the Naughty Claims are underlain by the Jeremie Pluton, an intrusive body becoming increasingly important at the contiguous Fenelon property owned by Wallbridge Mining. The claims cover the folded granodiorite immediately adjacent to greenstone (Jeremie Pluton Intrusion).

The Naughty Claim acquisition increases Great Thunder's land positioning to a commanding 15,231.47 hectares.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A. an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec, specifically in the Fenelon Gold district. The Company is the second largest mineral claim holder next to the leading Wallbridge Mining which recently merged with Balmoral Resources.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP.

"Blair Naughty"
President & CEO

Email: info@greatthundergold.com
Direct Line: (604) 537-4174
www.greatthundergold.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

© Newsfilecorp 2020
